Concerns raised over benefits of 3 Waters reforms for Nelson

Nelson City Councillor Mel Courtney has taken aim at the Government’s proposed 3 Waters reforms, saying there was “nothing in it that benefits Nelson”.

However Mayor Rachel Reese defended the proposal, saying with water infrastructure costs set to rise sharply in the coming decades – the status quo was no longer an option.

Announced in June by Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta​​, the reforms would fold the stormwater, wastewater and freshwater services provided by 67 councils into four large entities.

Each council’s 3 water infrastructure and associated debts would be transferred to one of the new entities – in Nelson’s case “Entity C” which would comprise most of the councils at the top of the south, and lower and eastern parts of the North Island.

At a Nelson City Council workshop meeting on Tuesday, councillors were presented figures of the council’s current and projected 3 Waters assets.

In total, the city’s 3 Water assets currently amounted to $616m (⅓ of council’s total assets), and were expected to increase in value to $936m in 10 years time.

However, during the next 10 years there was also expected to be a major increase in the debt to revenue ratio of Nelson’s 3 Waters infrastructure – rising from the current ratio of 151 per cent to 269 per cent in 2031.

In an interview with Stuff on Friday, Councillor Courtney said agreeing to the Government’s proposal would be selling Nelson short.

“You’ve got to look at it and say, if you’re getting money it’s the next best thing to a sale. You’re handing over your assets, and in return they are giving you $20.7m.

“Would anyone in their right mind sell a house for 3 per cent of its value?”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff Courtney said Nelson needed to maintain control over its water infrastructure assets.

Courtney said while other cities and councils could benefit from the arrangement, with Nelson’s water assets in good shape there was nothing in the proposal that would benefit the city.

“For all intents and purposes the model indicates a collective ownership of the assets – but there’s not in any real sense ownership by Nelsonians.

“Our voice would be small. We’re going to be very small fish in a very big pond.”

He also said any final decision on the proposal should be put to the Nelson public for a referendum.

On the other hand, Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said the proposal was not a sale, but rather a transfer of assets where council would maintain their position as owners in the new legislation – albeit as part of a larger group.

Deputy chief executive for Local Government New Zealand Jason Krupp said the term “sale” was a bit of misnomer for the proposal, as it implied there was a transaction.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said the status quo would no longer work for water infrastructure, with stricter regulations meaning costs were set to rise dramatically in coming decades.

”What we’re getting is an assets for equity swap – where councils get in return an equity stake in this larger entity.

He said while the value stayed the same, councils would now own “a slice of very large pie rather than owning a whole small pie”.

Krupp said while the entities would be able to borrow significantly more money to upgrade infrastructure, the trade-off was individual councils would have less direct control.

Both Reese and council chief executive Pat Dougherty said the increased opportunities for funding from the new entity was vital to keep Nelson’s infrastructure maintained – especially with tougher regulations expected to come in at central Government level.

Reese said with cost of water infrastructure set to rise, sticking with the status quo was not a viable option.

“We don’t want to be like Wellington and leaving those assets to the point where they actually break.”

She said while there was still work to be done about how councils like Nelson would maintain control of local decisions and ensure accountability – similar systems had worked well overseas in places such as Tasmania.

“The starting point for any decision will be the Long Term Plans. We are the plan makers, and the entities will be plan deliverers.”

Dougherty said there would be plenty of scrutiny over the decision-making process as well from various interested parties.

“This isn’t going to be a case of people just disappearing into a boardroom and a decision coming out, they will be working in a glass office with a lot of people watching them.”

Dougherty said the bottom line was that while Nelson was one of the councils best-placed to go on its own, without joining the new entity household water prices were forecast to rise from $1050 per year to $2330 per year in 2050.

With the reforms, that price was expected to only go up to $1260 by 2050.

“The case for New Zealand is compelling, but it relies on everyone being in it. Others will benefit more, but we will still benefit from it.”