Independent review: Shadbolt 'unavoidable and inconvenient' distraction

Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt says the latest independent report is predictably negative as to his role and actions.

Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt is viewed as an unavoidable and inconvenient distraction to the Invercargill City Council, according to an independent report.

Richard Thomson has carried out a six-month independent review of the council's governance which follows the earlier review of the council he completed in late 2020.

Thomson’s latest report was released on Monday which says that the council is in a vastly better space than it was six months ago, however it again raised issues about Shadbolt's role.

“There remain significant difficulties in managing a political process in which the mayor is seen by his colleagues as not just unable to perform his expected functions, but actively continuing to stoke discontent through his public media statements,” Thomson’s report says.

“However, the significant difference to six months ago is that the mayor is now seen more as an unavoidable and inconvenient distraction and the rest of them just have to get on and make things work.”

Included in the key findings of the first report was a leadership void at the council with Shadbolt struggling to fulfil significant parts of the mayoralty role.

Shadbolt said he could not speak on specific details of Thomson’s review until it was received by council, on Tuesday.

“I can say I voted against adopting the review at [Monday’s risk and assurance meeting]. At this meeting I raised several issues which I felt were allegations wrongly presented as facts.

“The report was predictably negative as to my role and actions. There were some serious recent issues which the report largely ignored.

“Councillors at [Monday’s] meeting were disturbingly preoccupied with how the media could be controlled from here and the effects of the review on their re-election in 13 months.”

Thomson’s report says deputy mayor Nobby Clark has stepped up significantly to fill the “leadership void”.

However, it also says the events of the recent weeks have demonstrated an escalation in tension between Shadbolt and Clark as Clark and other councillors push back on some of the mayor’s public statements.

“It was already apparent in my interviews but it has become more publicly evident now. There is a view, by the deputy mayor and councillors more widely, that where a statement about staff is inaccurate that there is a requirement as a good employer to challenge this,” Thomson says.

While Shadbolt has again come under fire, Thomson has dished out praise for the council as a whole.

He says in the report that the difference in mood and morale at the time of him conducting interviews, with the exception of Shadbolt, was palpable.

He adds the strength of the new executive leadership team has been recognised widely and this has contributed to better recognition of which councillors need to make decisions, and how to go about determining that.

The relationship between Clark and chief executive Clare Hadley had improved, and they now had a good working relationship, the report says.

The council held an emergency risk and assurance committee meeting on Monday to receive the draft version of Thomson's six-month review.

The discussion on the report took place during a public-excluded part of this meeting.

The report from the risk and assurance committee will be considered at an emergency council meeting on Tuesday which will be live-streamed for the public.