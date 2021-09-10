'Vastly different council' works around Sir Tim Shadbolt 'sideshow'

Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt is followed by TVNZ Sunday programme camera operator into an August 10 council meeting.

In one part, the Invercargill City Council has undergone major change, in another part, the tune coming out of the council chamber is stuck on repeat. Logan Savory reports.

Richard Thomson’s latest independent delve into the Invercargill City Council workings in large points to major change.

His general finding is the council, both governance, and management, is in a vastly better space six months on from his first look at the council.

Thomson wants the Invercargill ratepayers to know work is getting done at the council.

But in amongst the examples of change is a glaring similarity that continues to see the spotlight hover over the organisation.

READ MORE:

* Second review takes aim at Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt, but he's not going anywhere

* Independent review: Shadbolt 'unavoidable and inconvenient' distraction

* Review says Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt struggling to fulfil job



Invercargill's high-profile 74-year-old Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and many of his colleagues are still at odds.

The latest report describes Shadbolt as not just being unable to perform his expected functions, but also says he also stokes discontent.

It's much the same assessment from when Thomson first cast his eye over the council in late 2020.

Thomson says most councillors and staff interviewed for the review feel stuck and simply have to now work around the Shadbolt “sideshow”.

“There is more a sense of resignation now that the situation is what it is and the rest of them need to simply accept that there is little that can be done to change that,” Thomson says.

The latest review is expected to cost ratepayers $38,500, to go with the $58,000 spent on Thomson’s initial review.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt cutting the ribbon at the Feldwick gates re-opening at Queens Park in Invercargill. [File photo].

‘Report is dangerous’

When Thomson’s first independent report was released in November 2020, the Invercargill City Council went about putting together a united front.

Shadbolt, deputy mayor Nobby Clark, and chief executive Clare Hadley fronted media, with councillors sitting behind the trio in a sign of support.

Hadley told media the council had unanimously accepted the findings and were committed to improvement.

That was before Shadbolt caught them completely off-guard.

For 12 minutes Shadbolt went about effectively rubbishing Thomson’s findings and declared he wasn’t prepared to be the scapegoat.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff An independent report says Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt is not just unable to full the expected functions of the job but stokes discontent.

This week the council changed tack. Hadley and the council's governance advisor Bruce Robertson addressed media via videoconference following the updated report being released.

There was no sign of Shadbolt, who earlier that day was the sole-elected member to vote against receiving Thomson's reports findings.

However, as expected, Shadbolt hasn’t remained silent.

He has again gone about swimming against the tide that are his colleagues views, by dismissing Thomson's findings.

“I caution that the report is dangerous in that it presents allegations and mistruths as quasi facts,” Shadbolt says.

“The public need to understand the report is written by one man who has never attended a [Invercargill] council meeting or any type of mayoral engagement.”

Shadbolt believes Thomson’s review is outdated because there is “scant” reference to his accusations of “entrenched workplace bullying”.

At a meeting this week, in relation to the Thomson report, Cr Ian Pottinger was clearly agitated by the claims of bullying and suggested to Shadbolt if he is going to throw those allegations about, he needed back it up with proof.

Cr Lindsay Abbott felt there had in fact been some unconscious bullying towards Shadbolt and went as far as suggesting he himself has been guilty of that and apologised to Shadbolt.

Shadbolt is also disappointed Thomson’s report does not address the recent email debate where the Mayor raised concerns over staff intercepting an email he sent to media.

Thomson says he is aware, through the media, of the email situation. However, because it is the focus of a separate review, Thomson says he has not raised the matter with any of the parties involved.

“I cannot pass judgement on the appropriateness or otherwise of what has taken place without knowing the outcome of any review.”

Wellington barrister Robert Buchanan is conducting the council’s expected $10,000 “electronic access review” and is expected to be completed it in the coming weeks.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Richard Thomson says deputy mayor Nobby Clark [pictured] accepted his challenge following his initial review of the Invercargill City Council.

‘Deputy reacts to challenge’

Thomson’s initial review described deputy mayor Nobby Clark as polarising.

Clark was viewed as an “activist councillor” and Thomson questioned whether Clark was the right appointment as deputy mayor.

His six-month review paints a much different picture of Clark.

Thomson says Clark has reacted to his challenge and has amended his mode of operating, all while in a difficult situation by providing significant de facto leadership.

Fellow councillor Rebecca Amundsen, who says she often doesn't agree with Clark's views, went as far as praising Clark for the role he had played in helping improve the happenings at the council.

She praised all councillors, but highlighted that she wouldn’t be limiting to councillors and does not include Shadbolt.

Thomson says many councillors now speak highly of Clark’s work ethic and his apparent commitment to working with his colleagues, whilst retaining his right to his own views and political commitments.

The report also suggests Clark’s working relationship with Hadley has vastly improved.

The same however can not be connected to his relationship with Shadbolt.

Thomson says during the initial report process Clark pointed out that he wanted to sit alongside Shadbolt and assist him at meetings, but that is far from the situation now.

The level of frustration Clark feels with Shadbolt – and the role he perceives his partner Asha Dutt plays - is now significantly more evident publicly, Thomson says.

He adds Clark has lost patience with Shadbolt and has made it clear that he is no longer prepared to sit by while Shadbolt makes media comments that he believes to be inaccurate, or wrong.

“This is particularly so where statements may be made about staff and reflects a view that failure to respond could be seen as a derogation of duty as a ‘good employer’.”

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill deputy mayor Nobby Clark, left, and Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt’s working relationship has broken down.

However, Shadbolt believes Clark isn’t the knight in shinning armour that he says the review makes him out to be.

“[He is] someone who has flipped from being steely determined to hold the [chief executive], to account to a committed devotee of the CE.

“This to my mind is a dangerous predicament if he becomes unwilling to challenge her but rather protect her regardless of accusation. I consider that he has taken the need for a working relationship with the CE to a dangerous one of total allegiance.”

Clark says after the initial report he went to former mayor Dave Cull, who has since died, for advice.

Cull told Clark that if he was to do anything it was to try to form a good working relationship with the chief executive, which he took on board.

“To Clare's credit she has done particularly well, she has a can do attitude,” Clark says.

Following Thomson’s initial report a Memorandum of Understanding was drafted up to outline the process of Shadbolt and Clark’s working relationship.

Clark has since chosen to use the exit clause in that MoU after relations began to get difficult for him, in his mind, while dealing with Shadbolt's partner Dutt over the MOU.

“I make no judgement call on the rights or wrongs of the interactions and I note that, in feedback from key affected parties, [Dutt] and Sir Tim deny that this is the case and state that her role is as nothing more than a supportive partner.”

Clark disagrees, believing Dutt plays a much bigger role than just “supportive partner”.

Kavinda Herath/Stuff Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and partner Asha Dutt following the 2019 election.

Mayor’s staffing plea continues

Much of Shadbolt’s criticism of his own council in recent years has focused on his pleas for more staffing support, which has largely been declined.

Thomson acknowledges Shadbolt’s continual strong view that he has not been provided with the appropriate support required.

However, Thomson agrees with Clark, councillors, and management that there is a significant gap between what Shadbolt wants and what he could realistically use.

Shadbolt took aim at Thomson’s findings believing the most significant failing in the review is that it “whitewashes” what was identified in the first report around mayoral support.

“People are in a state of disbelief when I now explain that council has reduced my support from a 40 hours a week PA, which I have had for the last 15 years, to a 12 hour a week PA whose appointment I played no role in,” Shadbolt says.

“Council has dis-established the Office of the Mayor and chooses to strip me of support rather than provide any additional support at a time when I need more.”

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt, left, and chief executive Clare Hadley at a council meeting. [File photo]/

Hadley says they have tried to work with Shadbolt in providing the appropriate support for the job.

“The Mayor has raised the support he would like and the council has considered it and has endeavoured to work with him on what they see as appropriate for the role. But some of the Mayor’s requests are not what the council believe are appropriate, such as a research assistant.”

“There has been technology support and an appointment of a PA for his office, beyond that there has not been the identification of support he would like that council could consider.”

Council’s governance advisor Bruce Robertson believes the support Shadbolt receives is normal for a mayor.

“The nature of those arrangements are not abnormal, the extent of them or what might be seen as a limit on them, is not abnormal for a mayor.

“In fact the nature of the support that Invercargill has given ... is actually normal, the support is not bad,” Robertson said.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt chairs and Invercargill City Council meeting. [File photo].

‘Positives lost in sideshow’

Thomson is frustrated that much of the focus, when it came to the Invercargill council, centered on Shadbolt.

Thomson paints a picture of harmony at the council, outside the well-documented working relationship break up between Shadbolt and his deputy, Clark.

Shadbolt’s working relationship with Hadley also continues to be described as non-existent.

“There was a strong sense of collegial purpose and an apparent willingness to step back from confrontation around things that might have irritated previously, and may still do, in the interests of the city’s greater good.”

The council’s senior staffing team has also won plenty of praise since his first report with Thomson saying there is significant pride in how the 2021-2031 Long-term plan process played out.

Thomson says the frustration comes from a belief that that significant improvement is being lost amongst the attention on Shadbolt.

“There is a collective view from councillors, management, [external appointees] and the Chamber [of Commerce], that the reputation of the ICC is being driven still by the focus on the Mayor.

“The frustration levels have increased at what all see as “the Mayoral sideshow”.

“There is a view that the many positive things that are happening are being swamped by the media focus on Sir Tim.”

Thomson has developed confidence in the council, to the point he has recommended the phasing out of external appointees Jeff Grant and Lindsay McKenzie who were put in place to help the council following the initial independent review.