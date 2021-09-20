Controversial recycling contract back on table for Invercargill City Council

Southland disAbility Enterprises staff working on the recycling conveyor belt, in Invercargill on Monday.

Southland disAbility Enterprises [SDE] and the Invercargill City Council are in discussions to extend the city’s recycling contract beyond 2021.

In June 2020, SDE and the Invercargill City Council entered an 18-month contract for SDE to sort the city’s kerbside recycling.

The contract comes to an end on December 31.

Councillors discussed the recycling contract in a public excluded session of an infrastructural services meeting on September 7.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland disAbility Enterprises staff Miriama Maurangi, left, and David Goodwin, working on the recycling conveyor belt, in Invercargill on Monday.

SDE general manager Hamish McMurdo confirmed the organisation was ready and available to continue to sort the city’s recycling beyond the end of 2021.

He added SDE had discussions with the council but referred any further questions on the recycling contract to the council.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Southland disAbility Enterprises staff pushing recycling up with a front end loader tractor to be sorted on the conveyor belts, in Invercargill.

Council infrastructure general manager Erin Moogan confirmed the council had started discussions to extend the existing contract, and that would allow time for central government to complete key initiatives expected to impact on future waste and recycling services.

“[It will] ensure council is investing in the right waste minimisation outcomes as part of tendering any new contracts.”

The Government initiatives include the development of a national waste strategy to set the waste direction and guide investment over the coming decades, updating of legislation and policy guidance, Moogan said.

The recycling contract attracted controversy in 2018 when WasteNet, which represents Invercargill, Southland, and Gore district councils, decided to put the contract out for tender.

It outraged some in the community given SDE employ about 90 people with disabilities and many of those jobs are tied to the recycling contract.

SdE was established in 1974 as an industrial work training unit for people with disabilities and is now a commercial business with a social purpose.

When the contract was put up for tender in 2019 the Southland and Gore councils voted to link with WasteNet’s preferred tenderer Smart Environmental.

Smart Environmental was viewed as a more cost-effective option for ratepayers as they planned to use automated equipment instead of the manual sorting process.

However, Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt used his casting vote to vote against WasteNet’s recommendation, effectively siding with SDE instead, which meant the Invercargill council went against its council partners.

As a result the three councils decided to go their separate ways when it came to recycling.

Invercargill entered an agreement with SDE, before the council and Southland District Council then partnered together, while Gore went solo opting to send its plastics to land fill.