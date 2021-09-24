Public perception of Waipā District Council's reputation takes a dive in latest survey

Streets for People was designed to promote road safety and other modes of transport but it did not find favour with some motorists.

A cluster of controversial projects is being blamed for Waipā District Council’s reputation taking a dive, in the eyes of the public.

Results of the council’s Annual Residents’ Survey were dissected by councillors at a workshop held in public via audio-visual earlier this month.

The survey, based on public perception, was taken from 432 respondents who were asked to rank the council’s core activities, services and infrastructure.

People were also asked to share their view of the council’s performance.

WAIPĀ DISTRICT COUNCIL Listen to the abuse hurled at staff over the Te Awamutu Memorial Park Concept Plan.

Overall satisfaction levels had dropped from 40 per cent to 27 per cent from 2020 to 2021.

Roading maintenance and the ongoing saga to build a third bridge across the Waikato River at Cambridge were the issues most commented on.

Overall reputation performance had also lowered from 42 per cent to 35 per cent across the two years.

A lack of consultation with the community, high and unfair rates were the reasons why people gave the council a cross instead of a tick in this section.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The Victoria Street Bridge in Cambridge is limited and the town’s business sector wants the council to identify a location for a new bridge across the Waikato River.

People were also worried about the financial management of the council.

The survey results showed those aged 65 or more were the most satisfied with the council’s performance, followed by those aged 18-29 and then those aged 30-64.

People in Cambridge tended to rate council’s performance higher than those living in Pirongia and Te Awamutu.

Some councillors were unsure why they scored so low while others said the results should not come as a surprise.

They pointed to the controversial Streets For People project which drew significant backlash from motorists being asked to share more of the road with cyclists, scooters and walkers.

The initiative aimed to make streets safer for children to travel to school, as well as promoting alternative transport modes to move people out of their cars.

In Te Awamutu there was also a campaign organised against the council’s plan to redevelop War Memorial Park in Te Awamutu.

Staff had been reduced to tears and some had left their jobs following abuse from the public over the plan to change the park.

SUPPLIED Councillors and staff discussed the survey in a workshop via audio-visual.

There was also ongoing angst from Cambridge about the council’s slow progress to identify a location for a third bridge across the river.

Pirongia ward councillor Clare St Pierre said the survey results were a reflection of councillors “being willing to put ourselves out there” with some controversial initiatives.

“It’s a natural consequence that people who disagreed or don’t think it was handled well look at it as a failure in leadership by the council or councillors.

“I feel that I am pleased we did those things, Streets for People, we need to be doing something in that space.”

Lawrence Gullery/Stuff Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest said the survey results were similar to those recorded by neighbouring councils.

The backlash had prompted the council to change the way it might lead other projects, using more of a “community committee-council” approach, St Pierre said.

“It looks as though we have copped it but I would be really disappointed if council wasn’t working in those spaces where it was a challenge, that’s where we need to be working.”

Waipā ranked highly as a district accepting and welcoming newcomers, ranked at 91 per cent and respectful towards cultural diversity.

The perception of public facilities and services remained the highest area of performance at 53 per cent and it included public libraries, museums, pools, event centres, sports fields, parks and reserves.

Comments recorded by the survey showed people were dishing out compliments as well as criticism.

“Any communication seems one way, the mayor is outdated, needs young blood who know how to communicate to the people,” one comment said.

Then another: “I think we are fortunate to have great leadership by our mayor who understands the role and management of a district council.”

Waipā mayor Jim Mylchreest reiterated the survey was a take on “the public perception” when the reality of the hard work staff and elected members were putting in was different.

“But it does give us a general direction and obviously the community isn’t well informed on the issues we are dealing with.”

Criticism was quite often “not backed up by fact” and staff as well as councillors felt the brunt of the remarks.

“But this is perception and in this business you have to have a thick skin, that is part of public life.”