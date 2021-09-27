Switch to artificial turf unearths toxic soil and loads of bureaucracy

Kihikihi Bowling Club president Dave Barnett has been wrestling with his local council to get the club’s redevelopment finished.

Decades of dousing bowling greens with chemicals to eradicate pests has left costly and toxic hangover for at least one club looking to keep the sport alive.

Changes to the Hazardous Substances Act in 2017 put a stronger focus on how chemicals must be used, stored, recorded and disposed of and it shone a light on years of chemical use by bowling clubs to keep their natural greens in top condition.

In Waikato, the Kihikihi Bowling Club had applied to the Waipā District Council for a land use consent to install an artificial surface.

Club president Dave Barnett said a soil test was required before the old turf could be removed.

“We had to prove what was in the soil because of what’s likely to have been put on it over the past 30 years: insect killers, fungus killers, way back might have been DDT used on it too.”

Tom Lee/Stuff The Kihikihi club is next to State Highway 3, about 35km south of Hamilton.

The club’s contractor had a soil test completed, but it was rejected by the council.

“The council hired a consultant who put more conditions on our consent form.

KihiKihi Bowls Club The greens at the Kihikihi club in July before work on the redevelopment started.

“That included getting a peer review done of our soil test, and a second soil test, because the council said our scientist had fewer than five years’ experience.”

But the council said staff identified concerns with the first soil test and had it peer reviewed at its own cost by an external consultant.

The peer review indicated some gaps in information and the council asked the club to provide more information for the consent application to proceed.

“The club had its soil report updated with the information which required additional soil testing and once received, we had it peer-reviewed again,” the council said in a statement.

Lee Aalders Nematodes are very small worm-like organisms. There are many varieties and some enjoy feeding on a good bowling green causing problems for greenkeepers.

“The information provided was deemed sufficient and we waived the cost for the land use consent.”

The Kihikihi club was leased from the council and had been at its current site near the town’s main road since the mid-1940s.

The council said most of the older bowling clubs in Waipā, like Kihikihi, were classified as a “Hail site” on the “hazardous activities and industries list” used to define activities that used or stored hazardous substances.

Those clubs needed a land use consent when, for example, moving from grass to artificial turf surface because the soil would be disturbed.

Tom Lee/Stuff Dave Barnett said he hopes to reopen the club by the end of September.

It was a legal requirement and reports were assessed against National Environmental Standards.

Bowls Waikato said it had 26 clubs and many were making the move to artificial turf.

Barnett said initially the club wanted to remove 300-400 cubic metres of its old turf and spread it over a 10 hectare paddock about a kilometre away.

“But because it’s a Hail site, it all had to go to a controlled area and be buried, somewhere near Hamilton Airport [35km away].”

Tom Lee/Stuff An aerial view of the club’s turf redevelopment. Layers of gravel are being prepared before the artificial turf can be installed.

Barrett is from Te Awamutu and has been at the club since 2006.

He donated $450,000 to redevelop the club’s turf. The two soil tests cost about $14,000 and he’s asking the Waipā District Council to pay for the second test.

The club was recently granted $1600 from the Te Awamutu Community Board to help pay for the bill.

Paperwork for the turf makeover started in February, the consent was granted in late July and Barnett expected the project to be completed by the end of September.

Tom Lee/Stuff The club hopes the new artificial turf will attract new players and new tournaments to the town.

The redevelopment was prompted after fighting a losing battle on the greens against a type of nematodes, a roundworm, which attack the play surfaces.

“Our greens were full of holes and dirt and we couldn’t control the nematodes with the weaker insecticides so I said to the club, we either shut or redevelop.”

Bowls New Zealand facilities manager Steve Beel said clubs around the country are facing similar challenges with their greens.

“With bowls clubs over the years, there has been quite a lot of chemicals used on the ground.

“So depending on the council, if it is deemed a contaminated site, the soil can’t just be dumped anywhere.”

Beel, a former representative player, was appointed this year to help clubs with advice on redevelopments and consents.

“Some of the issues are no different to those when you’re trying to build a house.

“I have a club that is now three years into the consenting process to put an artificial canopy over a green while for others, a consent can be done in a few weeks.”

Beel said more artificial turfs are likely as water becomes more of an issue and the pressure to reduce chemical use continues.

“The skill needed to maintain a natural green is high, a number of clubs want all-year play and an artificial turf allows you to do that.”