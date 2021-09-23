Invercargill City Council mana whenua representatives announced

Invercargill City Council has announced Pania Coote and Evelyn Cook as mana whenua representatives and members of the Performance, Policy and Partnerships, and Infrastructural Services committees.

Pania Coote, of Te Rūnanga o Awarua, and Evelyn Cook, of Waihōpai Rūnaka, have been named as members of the Performance, Policy and Partnerships, and Infrastructural Services committees.

Coote and Cook will have full voting and speaking rights at committee meetings, and will be able to speak and attend, although not vote, at council meetings.

In July, the council resolved that two seats would be established on its committees, one each for Te Rūnanga o Awarua and Waihōpai Rūnaka, with each Rūnaka invited to name representatives.

The mana whenua seats were introduced after the council decided not to introduce a Māori ward for the 2022 election following consultation with Ngāi Tahu, who made it clear mana whenua appointees were preferred.

Te Rūnanga o Awarua representative Coote was born and raised in Bluff, and was a Bluff Community Board member between 2007 and 2013.

She is a Justice of the Peace, and has worked in several national governance roles, including as chairwoman of the National Screening Advisory Committee for the Ministry of Health.

“This is a great honour to represent mana whenua at the Council table, working together with Māori to build stronger communities and to achieve better outcomes for all,” she said.

Waihōpai Rūnaka representative Cook is an executive member of the Waihōpai Rūnaka, a kā Rūnaka representative at Emergency Management Southland and Southland Museum and Art Gallery Trust, and a member of the museum governance group.

“I feel honoured to represent my whānau, and rūnaka in this way, something my grandfather would never have envisaged of for any of his mokopuna,” she said.

The appointments mark the first time in 150 years of local government in Invercargill that mana whenua will hold formal roles and be involved in council decision-making.

Invercargill City Councillor and Performance, Policy and Partnership chair Darren Ludlow said the decision to have mana whenua representatives was a step towards recognising the significance of the relationship between iwi and council.

“The best way our community can understand the desires, objectives and values iwi have is to hear from them directly, from mandated voices,” he said.

The representatives will receive a formal welcome to the Council Building and Chamber before the committee meeting at 3pm, October 5.