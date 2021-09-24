Invercargill city councillor calls for council chief executive's resignation

An Invercargill city councillor has called for its chief executive to resign on the back of an email saga that involved Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt.

Cr Peter Kett believes chief executive Clare Hadley breached the council’s trust in August by looking at Shadbolt’s email and sharing details of it at a council chairpersons meeting.

“I am adamant Clare Hadley should resign, I’m adamant,” Kett said.

“Trust, honesty – she has admitted doing it, and she shouldn’t have done it in the first place.”

Kett's call for Hadley’s resignation stems from an email that Shadbolt sent to media in August.

Despite the contents of that email not being made public Hadley raised details of the email at a council chairperson's meeting.

As a result, Shadbolt raised concerns about his privacy and said he felt violated.

“This is serious, what Clare Hadley has done. I think it's up to her to resign,” Kett said.

When asked about Kett’s request that she resign, Hadley said it would not be appropriate for her to comment.

She said there was a review being carried out at the moment on electronic access at the council.

That review will be discussed at a risk and assurance committee meeting on Wednesday and Hadley did not feel it was appropriate to discuss the matter before then.

However, Hadley previously told media that it was common for council staff to assist the Mayor, elected members, and executive staff with administration to ensure timely response to emails. It did not include monitoring emails.

“Although these arrangements were agreed, I should not have shared the contents of an email the Mayor issued to media last week. A review of arrangements will be undertaken,” Hadley said at the time.

Kett was dubious about the review that was being carried out by Wellington barrister Robert Buchanan.

In August the council put a $10,000 budget towards the electronic access review.

“Is it really an investigation?..... It’s not really an investigation, they’ve just employed someone to check their [email] policies.”

He wanted an investigation that was focused on the incident in question and felt the council’s lawyers should have been engaged to sort the terms and references of that review.

Kett has not addressed Hadley personally about his concerns and he said he does not intend to.

He said he and Hadley had not had a lot to do with each other and were far from enemies.

“If this was our previous CEO, or any other CEO, not necessarily Clare Hadley, I would be saying the same thing.”

Kett believed the council should take a stance to show ratepayers that it takes privacy seriously.

“I feel very strongly about it.”