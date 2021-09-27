Invercargill City Council drafts letter with Three Waters reform concerns

The Invercargill City Council has drafted a letter which will provide feedback on the Three Waters reform proposal.

The Invercargill City Council says the Three Waters reforms may benefit the North Island but will not work in the south.

In the letter the council has drafted, to send to Minister Nania Mahuta, it raises several concerns and says the elected members has taken an oath to protect the interests of Invercargill’s ratepayers.

The feedback on the proposal is with those ratepayers in mind, it says.

“[There is] concern that the Government’s proposals would likely result in net benefits within the North Island, but it will not work in the lower population density and more diverse environment of the South Island,” the letter says.

It also states that the issue is too important to rush.

“The speed and complexity of the reform agenda at a time of pandemic and labour shortages is making it very difficult for councils to respond effectively. We need time to assess the implications and talk with our communities about what they want for the future.”

Another concern is the reliability of the data being used for the Three Waters modelling work.

“There are significant errors in Invercargill’s data.”

One example was that Invercargill carries only $16.5 million of debt on its water assets valued at $1.2b, not the $71 million debt as included in the model, the letter says.

“This results in an opening debt to revenue ratio of 76 percent, not 336 percent.”

The future ownership of the water assets has also been questioned.

“Many generations of Invercargill and Bluff residents have invested to produce the water system we have today. As a council, we take our Kaitiakitanga of these assets for the community seriously.”

“[Under the Local Government Act], we cannot legally relinquish ownership of these assets, and we would not willingly do so under any reform.”

It questions how any model that aligns with international accounting standards can be created which allows ownership of assets to remain with one organisation; while a separate organisation has control over them, including ability to raise debt on them.

“On whose balance sheets will the assets sit?”

Councils have until Friday to provide both Te Tari Taiwhenua (DIA) and Mahuta, the Local Government Minister, with feedback on the Three Waters reform.

The Government's plan is to merge 67 different water organisations, currently run by councils, into just four.

Those new entities will take care of the responsibility for wastewater, drinking water, and stormwater across the country.

The draft letter which has Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt’s name attached to it will be presented at an extraordinary infrastructural services committee meeting on Tuesday.

Councillors will consider whether they endorse that the letter be sent on Friday.