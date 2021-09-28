Auckland Council: Unexpected boom delivers $1.9 billion surplus

The council are set to open the last of its downtown projects early this year. (Video first published March 2021)

Auckland Council has made an almost $1.9 billion surplus, after a stronger than expected rebound following 2020’s Covid-19 lockdown,

Its annual report showed revenue outstripped expectation by more than $230 million and, along with cost savings of $126m, has meant debt has not increased as much as expected.

The surplus across the council, and its main agencies, beat the budget by nearly $1.3m.

The big revenue boosts came from strong building consent and development contributions which had been expected to fall by 25 per cent, but instead surged.

The surplus doesn’t mean the council has a mountain of unexpected cash, as it is offset by rising debt – $474m, but not as much as expected – and puts it in a more comfortable position for the current year.

“Covid taught us how to be more efficient, and we have done a really good job around savings,” said Desley Simpson, the finance chair.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The mayor Phil Goff, centre, and dignitaries open the major revamp of Te Komititanga in front of Britomart

“Unless the current lockdown is prolonged we will be able to manage operating revenue losses of a forecast $80m to $160m, without breaching borrowing limits, further cuts to council spending or rate increases beyond what is set out in our 10-year Budget,” said the mayor Phil Goff.

The surplus came in a year when the council group spent a near record $2.5b on infrastructure.

Auckland Council responded to the expected ongoing challenge of Covid-19 with an emergency budget in July 2021, hiking rates by a one-off 5 per cent.

The salary bill for the wider council group fell by $15m compared to the previous year, with a rise for the council-controlled organisation, offset by a $30m reduction in the council itself.

Auckland Transport/Supplied The $69m Puhinui Transport interchange is one of Auckland’s biggest transport investments

The cost of redundancies was slightly higher than expected at $11m across the group.

The number of staff in the council group fell by just over 400, with 328 of that reduction being within the council itself.

The number of staff paid more than $200,000 fell by 14 to 222 across the council group.

Part of the big surplus is accounted for by a net gain of $780m on so-called “derivatives” which showed a loss of $665 million the previous year.

Derivatives are not a real cash gain or loss, but an accounting term that measures the difference between interest rates that council borrowing is fixed at, and floating rates available in the market.