Auckland Transport withheld the wrong information for 16 months

OPINION: Imagine you lost a sock at home. Which of the following would you do?

Would you ask someone else in your household where it might be, or sit down at your laptop and Google “possible locations of missing socks”?

I suspect Auckland Transport (AT) would do the latter, based on a comedy of errors which raises questions over its commitment to statutory obligations around releasing official information.

In November 2019, I heard about a once top secret venture inside AT called Project Ridge, in which it, KiwiRail and Ports of Auckland explored creating a new joint entity taking greater control over Auckland’s government-owned rail network.

Time, senior executives and board members had moved on, and Project Ridge seemed like an historical quirk, but one that would still be interesting to find out about. So I asked AT for reports. It declined.

Auckland Transport considered a new entity to run both the rail network and services.

“Unable to provide the information that you have requested for confidentiality and commercial sensitivity reasons,” it replied.

This seemed implausible, so I appealed to the Ombudsman, a statutory independent office which ensures public bodies meet their obligations to release information, except in certain circumstances.

In August 2020, in an encouraging sign, the office wrote the Chief Ombudsman, Judge Peter Boshier, was investigating my complaint.

A further letter towards mid-2021 – 16 months after my first request – outlined progress, and was followed by an email from AT that it was “looking to change the original decision communicated to you”.

In July 2021, 170 pages of information arrived. The decision to withhold details about Project Ridge had been incorrect.

Alas, it took just a quick glance to realise that AT had identified and decided to withhold, for 16 months, the wrong information.

The main item was a 2016 presentation to AT’s board, which – in very large font – said: “2013 and 2014 Project Ridge proposal, not progressed as ‘one-step-too-far’”.

Somehow AT’s search for material to meet my request had not gone back far enough, stopping nearly two years after Project Ridge had been discarded.

Chief Ombudsman Judge Peter Boshier.

After writing to AT’s chief executive Shane Ellison, the sad truth became clear.

AT’s Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act search process is largely mechanical.

Staff don’t always ask relevant executives where a report might be found. Instead, the agency’s “risk and assurance” team asks a computer to look for certain words.

Alas, that search omitted an older email server, which closed in March 2016. After resisting the release of the wrong information, AT promptly re-searched, found, and without delay released the right information.

In August 2021, it arrived. A business case by consultants PWC, exploring a joint-venture involving AT, KiwiRail, and (reluctantly) Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency, as the first step towards a dedicated single rail network and services operator for Auckland.

But even then, material was missing. The business case would have been accompanied by AT management’s own assessment to its board.

Back I went to AT. Short story: Such was the secrecy surrounding Project Ridge at the time that some of AT’s own material had been held by a blue-chip city law firm, which now wanted thousands of dollars to go looking for it.

In the formal letter explaining this, AT accidentally omitted the actual sum required.

I decided it was not worth the cost.

It’s not the first AT official information fail. In 2018 a request for reports on the development potential of park and ride sites had, in AT’s view, turned up such a huge volume of material that it was impossible to progress.

Eventually, a handful of specific, comprehensive reports were found and released – reports that any number of executives would have been able to put their hands on, early on.

In its final letter on the Project Ridge saga, Auckland Transport assured me that the server search had been a one-off mistake.

“We are also not aware of any other requests needing information before 2016, however, this case has served as a reminder to be more vigilant for future requests. Apologies once again for the time taken on your requests.”

Whether Auckland Transport was reviewing its whole approach to tracking down official information, as it assured me in 2018 that it was, was not mentioned.