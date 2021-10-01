Derailing 3 Waters reform debate undermines critical process to confront a broken funding model.

OPINION: This week heralds the end of the first stage of the Three Waters reforms. On the face of it, this should have been an easy task for councils.

We were each entrusted to use the past eight months to research the Government’s draft proposals, delve into our own councils’ present and future infrastructure needs, see how this compared to other councils’ situations, and forward suggested modifications before the end of September.

Simple? Unfortunately it’s proven anything but.

If the original sequencing hadn’t been distorted, the coming days would have seen Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta formulate her final proposal and take it to Cabinet.

From there her stated option was for councils to embark on embracing their communities, giving a balanced appraisal for everyone to consider, allowing councils and communities formulate the best position for their district:

Are you in? Are you out? Is there any wiggle room to get bespoke modifications recognising individual councils’ unique positions?

What has transpired must surely undermine the Minister’s confidence, pushing her into a tight corner where mandating the process is a likely outcome.

Some councils have disconcertingly pre-empted the entire process and declared they are ‘’out’’ before we even know what we are out of.

The time to show respect to our communities and engage and consult was programmed to be between now and December.

Covid may have changed things slightly, but it was never able to be before now because we didn't have the final proposal.

There have been calls for referendums which would have let the larger cities dominate proceedings and deny the South any voice. Others have thrown their toys out of the cot and threatened to leave Local Government New Zealand.

Every time a valid statement was made, there seemed to be an industry burrowing away in the background producing unfounded counterclaims, racist undertones, political meddling, anything to contaminate the process which is now so hopelessly placed to begin the mature and difficult discussions society needs to have.

Stock image.

For the record, I have issues with the reforms but, along with my councillors, I remain steadfastly determined to remain impartial until we have embraced our public, and together we make our final deliberations on the matter.

We have a moral responsibility to present a factual and balanced analysis of what is being offered. At times, it will seem we are delivering the Government’s agenda and at times we will focus on flaws to the proposal.

But it will be a travesty if the actions of a few councils play a part in denying our communities the chance to work through the critical thought process that is needed and to have a much overdue discussion on what lies at the very heart of the matter.

To me the Three Waters Reform in its present structure has deficiencies around governance, ownership and as always the devil is in the detail.

But if we could move away from this and start to consider the very essence of what is at stake, the environmental implications invariably run hand in hand with the economic reality of what is an unrelenting, insatiable, uncontainable problem – one that has been with councils and consequently ratepayers for years.

Now with the establishment of the new water regulator Taumata Arowai costs are about to get a turbo boost.

When I became mayor I started extrapolating out our district's rate trajectories, studying the ramifications of council decisions on people’s incomes, especially pensioners’ .

Clinton stood out. In the 10 years prior to me becoming mayor, this small townships’ rates had increased by 292 ​percent. Pensioners’ income by 66 percent and many freezing works jobs had endured a lean period with around a 20 percent increase.

Rates, the single largest bill for many, were increasing at an unsustainable pace. From memory back then the rule of thumb I have used was that rates correlated to $1 in every $13 in their budget.

Since then, the environmental expectations have placed unavoidable pressure on our balance sheet. Today, for those same households, it’s somewhere around $1 in $7.

And it is not just pensioners being forced to make huge compromises to their day to day living standards. Working families in many cases are now categorised as vulnerable.

In recent times a chilling social observation brought home to me the extent of the deprivation. To our nation's shame one of the increasing trends in our foodbanks is the need for sanitary products. Many women are enduring period poverty.

Maybe it shouldn’t be that an old man talks on these matters, but when that old man is at the helm of the organisation that unrelentingly increases the one bill people pay that they can not avoid legally, we need to talk.

When that bill is increasing at a pace that people I respect can not keep up with, we need to talk.

When that bill is about to rise sharply due to further demands with the creation of the new water services regulator ,we need to talk.

Brittany Keogh/Stuff Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta has a broken funding model to address.

Put bluntly, the present ability of councils to rate as their primary source of income is not a sustainable model.

With the increased environmental demands something is going to give. Governments of both colours have recognised it, councils are increasingly realising it and at some point alternative structures are required.

The conversation evolving around the 3 waters reform is this government's attempt. It has chosen to include a few ancillary issues that have irritated people but, at its very essence, there is the need for alternative funding streams and central government support – like they presently do for roading.

And when a council struggles, communities pay. So whether it's now or some time in the near future it is inevitable that the discussion will take place, maybe not in its present form but sometime, somewhere the discussion must take place.

My only hope is that we are all mature enough to handle it, but if the last few weeks are anything to go by, I suspect not.

Bryan Cadogan is the Clutha District Mayor