Long-time Sir Tim Shadbolt allies tell Invercargill City Council to 'get act together'

Friends of Invercargill Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt have publicly spoken out to support him.

A group of Sir Tim Shadbolt's long-time North Island-based supporters have come to his defence suggesting he is lacking the required staffing support at the Invercargill City Council.

A four-person group, going by the name of “Tim's Team 2021”, released an open letter on Friday which backed underfire Shadbolt and told Invercargill city councillor's to “get their act together”.

The group is made up for Margaret Evans, who was Hamilton mayor from 1989 to 1998, Tauranga businessman Doug Owens, Waitakaruru farmer Max Purnell, and nationwide trucking operator John Bower.

They were connected through the Auckland Harbour Board and Waitemata City Council in the late 1980s, and Vietnam War protests before that.

In the letter the group says they have been delving into the recent official reports, checking media coverage, and talking with a range of advisers to “get to the truth” on what has changed in Invercargill in the past two years, along with the new councillors and a new chief executive.

“Sir Tim has given his heart and soul to Invercargill for the past 30 years. Putting the city ‘on the map’, just as he promised. He is a ‘man of the people’, and his regular reports show how seriously he fulfils his official duties, and will do so until his term ends in October next year.”

They believe the key issue at the council was a failure to provide the mayor’s office with the required staffing support.

“Local Government New Zealand recommends three staff for city mayors,” the letter says.

Although a LGNZ spokesperson, on Friday, was not aware of any advice of that nature being provided.

Shadbolt has a personal assistant in place for 12 hours per week.

Shadbolt did not respond to comments on the letter, but has previously rubbished suggestions he was not performing, saying the problems at the council were because of a “toxic” environment, which included factions and people wanting his job.

Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley directed Stuff to deputy mayor Nobby Clark for comment.

Clark suggested the group should take in the council's live-streaming of meetings to help with their judgement.

One of its members, John Bower, confirmed they have.

Bower did not believe Shadbolt's chairing of meetings was a big deal.

“I watched a meeting that he wasn't chairing, and he made a couple of mistakes and everybody just laughed. Everybody makes mistakes going through an agenda," Bower said.

Bower, who has known Shadbolt since 1968, said Shadbolt was aware of what the group was doing.

He said they have had video meetings with the Invercargill mayor for the past couple of weeks.

While Bower may be unable to because he is based in Auckland, he said the group planned to visit Invercargill and talk with councillors and the public to get a feel for what was happening.

The “Tim's Team 2021” letter also says: “[The] chief executive Clare Hadley reports herself as getting too involved in governance” and “it is up to the mayor and councillors to take charge of that, and hold their CEs to account.”

Clark felt those comments were unwarranted, pointing to most recent independent Thomson review, which praised Hadley and the executive staffing team's performance.