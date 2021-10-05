Otatara's main route into Invercargill to be cut off for close to six months

Stead St is to be cut down to one outgoing lane to Otatara for close to six months for work on the stopbank to be improved and made higher.

Otatara's main route into central Invercargill will soon be cut off for close to six months as the Invercargill City Council goes about important flood protection work.

The council plans to close Stead St down to one lane from November through to April 2022 to carry out work on the stopbanks.

People will be able to travel from central Invercargill to Otatara via Stead St. However, people in Otatara who want to get to Invercargill will have to do so via Bay Rd for close to six months.

Council infrastructure group manager Erin Moogan recognised it will mess with people’s routines and the council was mindful of that.

However, she said the stopbank work must be done for the safety, protection, and future of the city.

“Invercargill is at high risk of flooding and the reality of climate change means climate resilience projects are crucial.”

Machinery will take up one lane of Stead St through the work time frame, hence the need to cut traffic down to one lane from after the Airport Ave turn off.

Moogan said they explored both options, in terms of whether to have traffic coming into Invercargill, or going to Otatara via Stead St.

She was aware some Otatara residents might prefer the open lane to be used to help get into town quicker in the morning for work.

However, Moogan said they need to allow for emergency services to get to Otarara as quickly as possible.

There would be a community meeting with Otatara residents at the end of October to talk through the situation, Moogan said.

Infrastructural services committee chairperson Ian Pottinger said there would need to be a bit of patience from all involved to make it work.

The stopbank work would involve a heightened sheet pile floodwall to reinforce the earth embankment and provide a more robust defence against the sea waters, preventing waves from coming over the bank and onto the road, Moogan said.

“We will also be widening the current shared pedestrian and cycle pathway along the stopbank, and raising the height of the adjoining Cobbe Rd stopbank.”

The work is being carried out as part of a climate resilience project in Southland.

Council was investing $4.7 million in the project and additional funding of $10.8m is set to come from central Government.