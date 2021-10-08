Auckland politician quits before conduct hearing, says local government is broken

Two hundred pines have been felled in Auckland's urban Western Springs Forest.(Video July 2021)

The local politician who challenged Auckland Council’s controversial Western Springs Forest project has resigned, a fortnight before a formal conduct hearing over her part in protests.

Sarah Trotman, who in 2017 was made an Officer of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to business and the community, said after two years on the Waitematā Local Board she had come to believe “the system is broken”.

Trotman said the final straw was the decision by Auckland Council’s chief executive Jim Stabback not to attend her code of conduct hearing, despite signing off the formal complaint against her on behalf of staff.

“As a professional woman that showed disrespect to my professional reputation,” Trotman said.

READ MORE:

* Western Springs Forest: Cost of contentious project hits $1.8m

* Western Springs Forest: The ecological project that became a 'siege'

* Auckland local board member arrested while protesting Western Springs tree felling



In an email to Trotman, Stabback said he had signed the complaint in his role as chief executive, but had not personally taken part in any of the interactions.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Resigned Waitematā Local Board member Sarah Trotman outside the Auckland Town Hall.

“For that reason, there is no basis on which I can provide any useful input to the hearings process and so it is not my intention to attend the hearing,” he wrote.

Trotman had been the elected member most critical of Auckland Council’s management of the contentious project which removed 200 towering pine trees to make way for natives.

The Western Springs Forest had been a key project for the local board, but its cost has blown out from an original $1.23 million to reach $1.8 million, with the costs on ongoing inquiries still to be finalised.

In April, Trotman was arrested and charged with trespass after climbing on a digger at the work site to support a community member protesting the felling.

Trotman was to face a panel of three solicitors after some staff complained about her conduct.

Meanwhile, complaints lodged against staff by residents are being investigated as employment matters.

Trotman had been the third highest-polling member of the local board, and the only member of the centre-right Communities and Residents ticket among six members of the centre-left City Vision group.

“I feel free – the system is broken and a complete disgrace and I am so pleased not to be part of the council,” she said.

She chose October 8 to resign because it was the earliest date that would avoid a by-election to replace her, she said.