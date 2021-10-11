Covid-19: Anxiety and driver shortage to hit Auckland public transport services

Auckland Transport is working out how to provide enough public transport to cope with a return to school if it goes ahead on October 18.

The agency said the weekend timetable services run under Covid-19 alert level 3 may not cope with a full return to school, and options include boosting services around school travel times.

AT said a growing issue as lockdown extends is a shortage of bus drivers, with a big recruitment and training drive on hold, and some leaving the industry.

“We hope to get an idea on Monday whether school will be back,” said Stacey van der Putten, group manager of Metro Services.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: Masks for commuters, while Aucklanders face a slow trip to work

* Warnings Wellington public transport fares will go up, or services down

* Coronavirus: Auckland public transport use rebounds but how high?



Van der Putten said trains were also popular with secondary students, as were scheduled bus services on the North Shore in addition to dedicated school runs.

Public transport is not only running on a reduced timetable, social distancing means the capacity of each bus is significantly reduced.

AT said there was no discussion about public transport frontline workers being required to be vaccinated, but operators contracted to provide services were reporting good levels of vaccination.

“They’ve all been pretty open and are above the Auckland average for first and second jabs,” van der Putten told Stuff.

David White/Stuff Only about 10 per cent of pre-Covid trips are being made under alert level 3 in Auckland.

However, bus companies had signalled that the halt to driver recruitment, the loss of some drivers, and others in self-isolation, meant the sector could not deliver the full timetable which would come with alert level 2.

Patronage overall was only around 10 per cent of pre-Covid levels in 2019, with ferries and trains harder hit than buses.

Auckland Transport expected a longer slower climb for patronage than after the 2020 lockdown, and longer term work was under way to weigh up whether the starting point for “normal” levels of service might be lowered.

When most Covid-19 restrictions were relaxed, AT would focus on reassuring customers that services were safe and dependable.

Todd Niall/Stuff Auckland Transport expects people will return to buses, trains and ferries slower than after 2020’s lockdown. (File photo)

Van der Putten said AT had already experienced, after the last lockdown, a lower tolerance for unreliability among passengers who had been working from home for an extended period.

The loss of public transport revenue for AT was put at $5 million a week during alert level 4, and while passengers had increased under level 3, van der Putten said the move into the new stage 3 had not made any real difference.