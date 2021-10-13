Canterbury bus driver strike called off as living wage agreement reached

Strike action has been called off after an agreement was reached between a bus operator and Environment Canterbury (file photo).

A stop work meeting which would have seen Canterbury’s bus drivers go on strike next Monday morning has been called off after a living wage agreement was struck.

The Amalgamated Workers Union (AWUNZ), which represents about 90 per cent of the South Island’s public transport workers, previously gave notice to all bus operators contracted to Environment Canterbury (ECan) there would be a four-hour work stoppage during the morning rush on October 18.

The action was driven by a delay in drivers being paid a living wage, after a Government directive in September last year to make sure living wage was the bottom line for all urban bus drivers nationwide.

But on Wednesday, AWUNZ announced it had called off the stop work action as a gesture of “good faith” after a living wage agreement was reached with one of its operators.

ECan said all Christchurch-based drivers employed by Ritchies Transport would now receive the September 1 living wage of $22.75 an hour as a base pay rate.

Ritchies would also apply the previous living wage of $22.10 between July 1 and August 31, with all payments backdated and paid to drivers by the end of the month.

ECan’s public transport general manager Stewart Gibbon said a contract variation process was needed for changes to public transport operator contracts, including new funding.

“These are complex negotiations and agreements, so it’s important we take the time to make sure everyone is happy, or to make amendments if needed.

“Covid-19 slowed down this process, but we’re glad that the paperwork is behind us, and the funding can be passed onto Ritchies and their drivers.”

ECan also expected to finalise agreements for Ritchies’ Timaru-based drivers in the next week.

AWUNZ assistant secretary Lindsay Chappell said GoBus Transport, another major operator, was also working through the contract variation process with ECan.

In July, ECan agreed to make funds available to raise bus drivers’ wages to the living wage from September 1.