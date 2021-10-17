Rescue helicopter trust disappointed by Southland councils' stance

A rescue helicopter trust chairman isn’t sure the “penny has dropped” within Southland’s councils as to just how important the service is to the region.

The Lakes District Rescue Trust has had discussions with Invercargill City Council, Southland District council, and Gore District Council representatives about coming up with $100,000 between them annually for the service.

The Invercargill and Southland councils have declined the request, while the Gore council has requested a meeting with trust chairperson Jules Tapper.

“The penny doesn’t seem to have dropped that they’ve had thousands of people who might have rolled their tractor or been crook and needed the chopper,” Tapper said.

READ MORE:

* Bank loan limitation prompts Invercargill council city block funding rethink

* Sir Tim Shadbolt conference snub 'fails to respect democracy'

* Councillor: Declining helicopter trust funding doesn't value people



Some of the Invercargill city councillors that voted against the funding recognised the value of the service but did not believe it was the role of council to fund it.

Southland District Mayor Gary Tong said now was not the right time.

“Yes SDC supports the fantastic efforts of the trust, however financially [it’s] not a good time as the long-term plan has been signed off.”

There was also the view that funding should come from [central] Government, Tong said.

From 1991 through to 2018 the Lakes District Rescue Trust provided the 24/7 aerial rescue services in the southern region.

HeliOtago now operates the service, but the Trust has remained in place as a support agency.

The Lakes District Rescue Trust raises between $500,000 and $600,000 annually to help cover off unfunded requirements, such as training and specialised equipment.

Like St John Ambulance, New Zealand’s air ambulance rescue service is not fully funded by the Government.

The emergence of Covid-19, meant it was more challenging to drum up that $500,000 to $600,000, Tapper said.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council provides $50,000 per year and Tapper had hoped Southland councils would also step in to ensure there was a base funding in place.

“If I have to scratch around in these Covid times getting $500 here and $1000 there it’s bloody hard. We don’t have full-time staff working on it.”

He said they held a presentation at the Southland Hospital a couple of years ago and there was real enthusiasm from Southland civic leaders.

“Not a bloody thing has been done in that time.”

Tapper made another presentation in July to the Southland Mayoral Forum.

The three mayors (Invercargill was represented by deputy mayor Nobby Clark) believed they should collectively fund $100,000 annually.

Tapper said there was again enthusiasm, but it had not led to anything.

The Otago Regional Council was a major funder of the Otago Rescue Helicopter Trust, donating $350,000 annually.

“If you look all around New Zealand, other councils are funding [air rescue services]. I didn’t think $100,000 from Southland councils would be out of the question.”

Southland council representatives have quizzed Tapper as to how he knew the money they put forward would go to its ratepayers.

Tapper said he had no idea because he did have that data. However, he guessed over half of the people who used the service would be Southlanders.

“You would have seen the number of flights that go back and forth from Invercargill and Dunedin. They did four in one day a wee while ago.”

“Then you’ve got road accidents. It could be you or I coming from Invercargill but because they are picked up at Garston, they’ll say that’s out of our region, but it’s an Invercargill person.”

Tapper planned to keep investigating options which would include talking with Southland’s regional council, Environment Southland.