Southland District Council forecasted $4.9m deficit, instead recorded $1.1m operating surplus

The Southland District Council spent $42.9 million on capital expenditure this past financial year, 93 per cent of which went to roading, transport and water services.

The Southland District Council is reporting $7.9 million more in revenue than budgeted for in the 2020/2021 financial year.

Staff had forecast a $4.9m operating deficit, instead the council recorded a $1.1m operating surplus.

Councillors will be presented with a draft unaudited annual report at a finance and assurance committee meeting on Friday.

The report is a working draft, report writer and council corporate performance lead Jason Domigan says.

The $7.9m over-budget revenue is primarily from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency subsidies, and grants for three waters, tourism infrastructure and the Around the Mountains Cycle trail.

A revaluation of the council’s forestry assets increased revenue by $1.3m, Domigan says.

Mayor Gary Tong said the council’s finances were sitting alright, but he was concerned about the social effects of Covid-19.

“A lot of businesses are saying they may not survive, which is really scary.

“Facts and figures are OK, but I’m really concerned about what’s going on,” Tong said.

For the financial year, the council issued 303 resource consents of 322 that were lodged. The council issued 1043 building consents – 1010 were lodged, it says in the draft report.​

The council also made grants and donations totalling $416,000.

Of the council’s $42.9m capital expenditure, 93 per cent went to roading, transport and water services.

Audit NZ is expected to complete its annual audit of the council in November and December.