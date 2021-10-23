Explainer: How voting in Nelson's council elections will work in 2022

Doug Stenhouse of Nelson posts his vote for the Nelson City Council in the 2019 elections.

Major changes are coming to local government elections in Nelson next year, affecting both how voters cast their ballots and who they cast them for.

On Tuesday council approved a proposal to set up a ward-based voting system for the 2022 elections, moving away from the “at-large” model used previously (although this decision is still open for appeal by those who submitted on it during the consultation period).

The change was triggered by the decision to establish a Māori ward in Nelson – which according to local government rules needs to operate within a larger ward system.

As well as this, in August 2020 council agreed to move away from First Past the Post (FPP) voting and replacing it with the Single Transferable Vote (STV) system.

In 2022 Nelson will be one of 15 councils using the STV system, and one of four adopting it for the first time.

Voting by Ward

Nelson City Council/Supplied Council approved a two-ward model proposal on Tuesday, split into Central and Stoke-Tāhunanui wards.

In previous elections, voting in Nelson has been conducted "at large”, meaning that voters could vote for any of the 12 council candidates standing for election, along with mayoral candidates.

This time around a mixed system will be put in place, using a combination of ward-based voting and "at large” voting.

Under the new model two general wards have been set up, Central and Stoke-Tāhunanui , with four councillors to be elected per ward. For each ward, the population per councillor will be approximately 6400.

Running parallel to the general wards will be the Whakatū Māori Ward, which covers the whole city and will only be eligible for those on the Māori Roll.

One councillor will be elected from this ward, which has a population per councillor of about 3300.

In addition to the wards, there will also three “at-large” councillors representing the whole city. The mayor will also be voted at large.

This means a voter enrolled in one of the two general wards will be able to vote for their four ward councillors, three “at-large" councillors, and the mayor.

Those on the Māori Roll will be eligible to vote for their Whakatū Māori Ward councillor, three “at large" councillors, and the mayor.

Single Transferable Vote

As well as the changes to who you can vote for in 2022, there will also be a change in how voters cast their ballots.

Under the STV model, voters will be able to rank their favoured candidates in order of priority.

Depending on the number of votes available and the number of positions to be filled, a “quota" threshold for election would be calculated.

If a candidate has more first preference votes than the quota, they are automatically elected.

For those elected candidates who exceed the quota, the surplus part of each vote is transferred to the voter's second preference.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff The Nelson City Council will be running an information campaign in the New Year to help get people up to speed with the changes.

If no more candidates have enough support to get elected, the lowest polling candidate is eliminated and all votes for that candidate are transferred to those voters' next preferences.

This process is repeated until enough candidates are elected to fill the vacant positions.

Council manager for governance and support services Devorah Nicuarta-Smith said an information campaign would be launched in the New Year to make sure voters were informed about the upcoming changes.

“One of the responsibilities for our Chief Executive at each local election is to work on ways to increase participation in local democracy, whether through standing as a candidate or by increasing turnout.

“We also recognise that the change to STV, alongside the introduction of the wards are big changes for Nelson’s voting public."

In the 2019 Nelson local body elections there was 53.4 per cent voter turnout.

Nicuarta-Smith said those who submitted to council’s initial representation proposal now have until December 1 to appeal the final proposal adopted by council.

If appeals are received, these are considered by the Local Government Commission, who will then decide on Nelson’s representation arrangements for 2022 by April next year.”