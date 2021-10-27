Three Water reforms mandate removes 'democratic accountability' - Auckland mayor

The Government will push ahead with Three Waters reform despite considerable opposition.

Auckland and Northland mayors say the government’s decision to mandate local councils' involvement with Three Waters reforms will come at the cost of local democracy and exclude community voices.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta said on Wednesday the Government would legislate in early December to create four new water entities that would take on the water assets currently owned by councils.

“We will continue to work with councils and ensure that local participation is evident in the critical next phase.”

Auckland mayor Phil Goff said he didn't outright oppose reforms, but did oppose the way the government was structuring the current iteration of Three Waters.

READ MORE:

* Government pushes ahead with Three Waters reform, will take water services from councils

* Timaru remains only council to quit Local Government NZ

* Three Waters: Auckland mayor hints at Government re-think on water shake-up

* The Detail: Councils push back on Government's billion dollar water plan



“We oppose it because it removes the democratic accountability the people of Auckland currently have through their elected representatives over the assets that they've built up over generations,” Goff said.

While some parts of the country didn’t have “good-quality water”, that wasn’t an issue for Auckland, which has some of the “highest quality water ratings for freshwater in the country”, he said.

“Auckland has just passed a 10-year budget, putting $11 billion into investment in water supply, wastewater treatment and stormwater.

“So as the reforms are currently set up, we don't get a great deal of benefit,” he said.

Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai said the mandate was “very disappointing” because the district had already acted as a “good guardian” of its assets.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland mayor Phil Goff says mandating Three Waters reforms removes ‘democratic accountability.’

“We believe we have done – and would like to continue to do – a good job for our people,” Mai said.

Mai believed this decision would result in a “loss of local democracy” and that the democratic process had been ignored in the decision-making by the government around the reforms.

It could also provide a “slippery slope towards privatisation”, as happened to the nation’s electricity sector, she said.

“That’s a long-term fear many people have, despite the assurances from government around the protections of that.”

Goff echoed her concerns, saying while privatisation was not coming from this government, it could occur under a future government.

“If you take away the control people currently have through their elected representatives and make the ownership of those assets only nominal for councils, then it becomes easier for a future government to bring new legislation that would facilitate privatisation,” Goff said.

Far North District mayor John Carter said he was “not against reforms” and understood why the government was pursuing them, but was concerned the right for local communities to have their say was being ignored.

“The communities of Kerikeri, Kaitaia, communities across the north and across New Zealand have invested in their own assets. They have a right to have a say in them, but this will all be taken off them,” Carter said.

Denise Piper/Stuff Whangārei mayor Sheryl Mai is disappointed in the government's announcement.

The government will create the working group before November, legislate in December, and start the select committee process early in 2022. The four new water entities would take responsibility for water services in July 2024.

Under the new scheme, the Government has promised that councils will retain ownership of water services through the entities, and local communities will retain influence of how the assets are run through the councils.

“Local councils are trying to deal with the upkeep of ageing infrastructure, which is literally crumbling in some of our biggest cities. They face the additional strains of growing population, climate change resilience and extreme weather events,” Mahuta said

She said the overhaul of water assets could create between 6000 and 9000 jobs, and boost the economy by $14 billion to $23b.