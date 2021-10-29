Entrust Election: Centre-right group retains trust in record-low turnout

Vector has previously turned to "artificial intelligence" to predict power cuts in bad weather.

The incumbent centre-right political group has repeated its clean sweep of the election for Entrust, the consumer trust which owns the majority of the electricity lines company Vector.

But the dismal turnout in the triennial postal ballot has fallen to a record 9.64 per cent, compared with the previous record low of 12.44 per cent in 2018.

The National Party-leaning Communities and Residents (C&R) ticket retained all five seats on Entrust, with the new trustees including two former National MPs Paul Hutchinson and Denise Lee, a former party board member Alastair Bell, and Michael Buczkowski and William Cairns.

The highest polling unsuccessful candidate was Emma McInnes, from the newly-formed More for You, Better for Climate group, who missed the cut 838 votes behind re-elected trust chairman William Cairns.

Centre-right tickets have dominated the consumer trust, which was formed in 1993 as part of the electricity reforms and currently owns 75 per cent of the lines company Vector.

Entrust distributes a share of Vector’s profits to 346,000 power consumers - this year $283 plus a $20 industry-wide payout - and 308,000 consumers are eligible to elect the trustees.

This year's election saw the traditional centre-left challenger City Vision decide not to contest, and a new climate-focussed grouping More for You, Better for Climate launched a late campaign.

Covid-19 alert levels 4 and then 3 constrained face-to-face campaigning, and prevented the staging of candidate meetings.

Todd Niall/Stuff C&R has controlled the community trust Entrust.

More for You, Better for Climate appealed to the returning officer on the second-to-last day of voting, seeking an extension of voting due to reports of voting papers not arriving, and a postal voting period of just over a week for many households.

Warwick Lampp, of Electionz, which ran the poll for Entrust, said the trust’s deed required the election to be in October.

Electionz/Supplied The provisional zone by zone turnout hit a record low 9.64 per cent in the Entrust 2021 election

The Covid restrictions also meant there was no last-minute drop-off ballot box, with Wednesday being the final day in which a posted ballot paper could be expected to arrive by the Friday deadline.

As in previous Entrust elections, the turnout was highest in the wealthier central eastern suburbs at 13.73 per cent provisionally, nearly double the rate in the poorer southern suburbs.

The trust includes some of the highest paying roles in local democracy. The part-time chair of Entrust is paid $90,000, four other trustees get between $65,000 and $55,000. Two of them also become Vector directors and are paid an additional $100,000.

Entrust’s annual general meeting was to have been held on the eve of the end of voting, but due to Covid-19 has been postponed.