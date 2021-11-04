Waipā gives green light to look into third bridge across Waikato River

Victoria Bridge links Cambridge with Leamington. It was built in 1907 and was due for a major makeover by 2022.

It appears Waipā District Council has given in to public pressure and will push ahead with a business case for a third bridge across the Waikato River at Cambridge.

The council said a regional transport model showed the town’s Victoria Bridge and Fergusson Bridge would cope with projected traffic volume.

But staff determined that in the long term a third bridge was a good idea.

In a statement, the council flagged the possibility that the 1907-built Victoria Bridge could be retired from vehicle traffic use, triggering the need for a new bridge.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Victoria Street Bridge, also known as the High Level Bridge at Cambridge. Traffic jams form along the bridge during peak morning and afternoon times.

The bridge was earmarked for a $2.5 million makeover by 2022.

The Cambridge Chamber of Commerce had put pressure on the council to show where a third bridge could cross the river to reduce traffic congestion at peak hours especially across Victoria Bridge.

The council discussed the regional transport model data and the district’s future traffic challenges at a workshop on November 3.

The modelling showed good traffic flow even at peak times for most routes in Cambridge and Te Awamutu up to 2051.

Supplied A report by consultants Beca in 2018 showed two options for a new bridge.

Councillors debated the validity of the modelling because it used outdated population projections made in 2013.

But the council’s principal policy adviser David Totman said population growth was starting to slow down, as would be expected while New Zealand’s international border remained closed.

“We run population projections every three to five years after Census data is available, and we’re expecting the next projections in 2023.

“We know we’re currently facing the pressures of growth but it is expected to slow due to the lack of international migration.”

Data showed the existing bridges would cope with projected traffic flows to 2051.

The council planned to start on a business case for a third bridge in 2022-23 and had included provision for a new bridge in its 2021-51 infrastructure strategy.

It would use the council’s transport strategy, the Hamilton-Waikato Metro Spatial Plan business case and the Waipā Community Spatial Plan, due to be completed in 2022.

The council had reported previously that a third bridge, linking Cambridge and Leamington, would cost between $60 million to $70m and without a Government subsidy, Waipā ratepayers would have to pay the bill.

A study by consultants Beca in 2018, showed traffic volumes would not trigger the need for a new bridge until 2048.

But opponents of that report said it used outdated population figures because Cambridge’s growth had already outstripped projections.