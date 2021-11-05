Chief executive proposes $25k event to encourage more council candidates

Invercargill City Council chief executive Clare Hadley is proposing $25,000 be budgeted for an event to encourage more council candidates at local body elections. [File photo].

Invercargill City Council’s chief executive wants up to $25,000 to be spent on an event that will get more people contemplating local body politics.

Chief executive Clare Hadley said there has been community feedback recently which suggested more needed to be done to encourage a more diverse council.

Hadley has prepared a report for Tuesday’s performance, policy, and partnerships committee meeting which outlines her desire to put on the “calling all potential community leaders” event in March.

Included in the suggested $25,000 budget is $7500 for a recognised national media personality, known to the target age range of 25-50, to MC the event.

A further $2500 would be put towards political speakers, who will represent a diversity of age, gender, experience.

The event will focus on explaining the work of council; the role of a councillor, and the process of standing for election.

The next local body election is set for October 8, 2022.

“As the demographics for the city change, it would be beneficial for the demographics around the council table to better reflect its community,” Hadley says.

“It’s an interesting time to be involved in local government with changes proposed in Three Waters and resource management, and a review on the potential future for local government. Communities need good governance to help them respond and adapt to these challenges.”

Hadley says there are many reasons that contribute to the number of candidates for any election.

Potential candidates might feel uncomfortable in challenging the status quo, where there has been longevity around any table. People might be unaware of the broad range of responsibilities of local authorities. Individuals might also be uncertain about the potential contribution they could make.

The preference is to hold an in-person event in March, although Hadley acknowledged there was a drawback in that not everyone would want to have their interest known by attending.

Hadley has discussed this issue with local government colleagues across Southland, and she says they concur with the need to promote local government participation.

Those other authorities have indicated they would be prepared to contribute to the overall cost of the event.