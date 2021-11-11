Petition to force vote on West Auckland liquor licensing monopoly fails

A petition with 37,500 signatures was lodged in October 2021 seeking to end west Auckland's liquor licensing trust monopoly.

A three-year campaign to end West Auckland’s liquor licensing trust monopoly has failed, with more than half of the signatures gathered being found invalid.

The West Auckland Licensing Trusts Action Group (WALTAG) said it was “massively disappointed” at falling 934 signatures short of the 16,910 required to force a vote in 2022.

“We accept it, but it is a surprise and we wouldn’t have handed it in if we had not been confident,” Nick Smale of WALTAG told Stuff, after being informed of the outcome on Thursday.

The group had been seeking to end the monopoly of liquor retailing, held by the Waitākere Licensing Trust in an area stretching west from New Lynn and Glen Eden to Massey and Hobsonville.

The trust, along with the neighbouring Portage Licensing Trust, is one of only four monopoly trust areas left in the country, with others in Invercargill and Mataura.

The trusts return profits to the community, and mean alcohol can’t be sold in supermarkets and most bottle stores.

WALTAG had challenged the level of profits returned, and wanted more competition which it said would improve bars and hospitality in west Auckland.

Smale said the pressure the group had applied over recent years had brought improvements, and a recent change of management of the trusts had been positive.

A petition needed signatures from 15 per cent of eligible enrolled voters in the trust area to force a referendum.

The trust said of 38,212 signatures checked by scrutineers, 13,652 were either not on any electoral roll, or outside the area. A total of 7698 were duplicated, 71 unreadable, and 815 not signed or without an address.

“It was a strong effort, that has to be recognised,” Allan Pollard, the trust chief executive, told Stuff.

Pollard said the trust had heard the concerns of those who signed, and “know we have got work to do.”

“We need to improve the hospitality offering, and next week we open our first Liquorland branded outlet in Te Atatū – we want to bring in more brands, and our properties need to be developed and refurbished,” he said.

Pollard has been in the role for 19 months and said there were no hard feelings about Smale who he said “genuinely cares about this community”.

The WALTAG group still has a smaller petition to force a similar vote in the neighbouring Portage Licensing Trust area, but gathering signatures had been more difficult.