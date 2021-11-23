Invercargill councillors to give Sir Tim Shadbolt 'wellbeing' support for remainder of term

A support group will remain in place for Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt for the rest of the council term.

A wellbeing support group for Invercargill mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt will stay in place until the October 2022 local government elections, but he has little faith it will assist him.

Jeff Grant, an independent appointee to the Invercargill City Council who chairs the council’s project governance group, acknowledged Shadbolt’s ongoing claims of bullying at the council were part of the reason the “wellbeing” tag was suggested for the support group.

“When somebody says they are being bullied, you should always take note. While everyone has different views about [those claims], I think we all collectively thought that was part of the reason to offer support where needed.”

Grant said other groups, as part of the council's “Working on Working Together” project, would now be wound up, but it was decided the mayoral support group should remain for the remainder of the current term.

READ MORE:

* Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt raises concerns over 'undemocratic' council committees

* 'Vastly different council' works around Sir Tim Shadbolt 'sideshow'

* Sir Tim Shadbolt: Invercargill City Council 'hell of a lonely place'



“It’s to ensure the mayor continues to have access to issues he wants to raise outside the normal process, basically.”

The group will be an informal team of up to five councillors who will look for opportunities to engage with the mayor, and then report to the project governance group on its activities.

In an email response to questions, Shadbolt welcomed having a group to support him, if that was in fact what it would do. He didn’t expect that would be the case.

“The group is vaguely constructed, so it ticks a box and appears to address issues of support raised in the Thomson report.

“In reality it will do nothing. The support I need has been diluted down to be termed ‘collegial support’ or ‘wellbeing support’ in recent reports.

“In practice, I think this means I'm supposed to rely on the support from a bunch of mayoralty-seeking bullies that I have failed to see [during] the last 18 months.”

Shadbolt’s accusations of bullying have frustrated many of his colleagues.

Deputy mayor Nobby Clark described it as absolute nonsense, while councillor Ian Pottinger also has denied any such notion and has called for Shadbolt to prove his accusations.

The recommendation of the mayoral support group was discussed at a council meeting on Tuesday.

Pottinger asked for more detail as to just what the group would do and quizzed Shadbolt on what he wanted from those councillors who would be in the group.

“The short answer is I don’t know,” Shadbolt said.

Pottinger suggested the mayoral support group should be scrapped because of the lack of detail.

“The answer does not give me confidence that it is worthwhile,” Pottinger said.

Clark seconded Pottinger’s suggested amendment.

While Clark did see merit in wellbeing support, he said Shadbolt had indicated to him that wellbeing help was not what he wanted from the group.

“I don’t want us having a group for the sake of having a group – it’s got to have some tangible outcomes. Given the mayor has pushed back on the Thomson report and most of the outcomes contained within it, I want to make sure we get something out of it because this will involve councillors putting in time,” Clark said.

Councillor Darren Ludlow spoke against Pottinger’s amendment. He felt the support group would be a proactive step but agreed some more detail was needed.

Councillor Lesley Soper also did not support the amendment and suggested there should be more done to look at how the group would operate.

The initial recommendation of continuing with a mayoral support group was voted in favour.

Clark, who was part of the initial mayoral and chief executive support group, indicated he did not want to remain part of it because of his “strained” relationship with Shadbolt.