Invercargill City Council 'jumped the gun' introducing media protocols

An Invercargill city councillor says they “jumped the gun” by introducing media protocols in an attempt to try to solve the problem of elected member behaviour.

Cr Rebecca Amundsen is the chair of the working group which developed media protocols for elected members, and they were voted in favour of at a February meeting.

It prompted some backlash, with Mayor Sir Tim Shadbolt and deputy mayor Nobby Clark going as far as saying it bordered on a gagging order and restricted freedom of speech.

In September, Richard Thomson, as part of his six-monthly review of the council, suggested the media protocols be re-worded.

While the protocol was well-intended he was not surprised there had been some backlash saying the council was a political organisation and not a company board of directors.

“There is a role for the expression of divergent views, and it would be a very unusual council where all views were the same,” Thomson said.

At a council meeting on Tuesday councillors agreed to revoke the media protocols, with the council charter, put in place in April, superseding it.

Amundsen said when the group reflected on the media protocols after Thomson’s six-monthly review, there was a realisation they had jumped the gun by developing media protocols to solve problems of how to manage elected member behaviour.

The elected member charter should in fact provide any guidance on how to deal with behaviour in the first instance, and then step it up to the Code of Conduct process if required, she said.

“The reality is the media protocols only touched on things that were already mentioned in the Code of Conduct by a way of a reminder for councillors, but that was not perception or feeling the community got from them.”

Deputy Mayor Nobby Clark said it should be case of “playing the ball, not the person” when speaking publicly about the council.

However, he was unsure there was anything in place that would actually stop that happening.

“It’s been well-documented that I’ve had criticism from the Mayor and there’s been some name-calling in the media.”

Clark said he had chosen not to do anything about it because he does not want to see a host of Code of Conduct complaints because they were costly to ratepayers and simply ended up with a “wet bus” ticket being dished out.

He felt there needed to be some other mechanism to hold elected members to account but was unsure just what that should be.

Cr Peter Kett felt there should not be any restrictions on what councillors say publicly, and he intends to continue to speak his mind.

“I’ve always been in favour of free speech, we’ve got to let our citizens know what we are thinking about, and we should bring that out in the open. Even if it is criticising fellow councillors, or even you, your Worship,” Kett said.

“Free speech, bring it on. It is going to be a very interesting ten and half months, I’ll be speaking my mind.”

Cr Darren Ludlow responded saying: “Freedom of speech exists, but it is not freedom from consequences”.