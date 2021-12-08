Auckland Hotel Rate: Council heads to Supreme Court in $28 million row

Mayor Phil Goff on whether Auckland Council will appeal the court ruling which deemed its $28m hotel tax invalid.

Auckland Council is off to the Supreme Court in a new round of its $28 million rates battle with city hoteliers.

The Supreme Court has confirmed the council has sought leave to appeal a ruling that the Accommodation Providers Targeted Rate (APTR) which gathered $28 million over two years, was “invalid”.

The hoteliers want their money back, and the Appeal Court had directed the two sides to engage over how the aftermath of the “invalid” finding would roll out if the council did not contest the ruling.

The Supreme Court must first consider whether there are grounds for it to hear the council’s appeal.

“Auckland Council considers that there are good grounds to appeal the Court of Appeal’s decision, and that it is appropriate and in the broader public interest for Auckland Council to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court in this case,” said the council in a statement to Stuff.

“As the question of an appeal is now before the Supreme Court, it would not be appropriate for us to make any further comment at this time,“ it said.

No comment has yet been made by the group of hoteliers.

The Appeal Court decision was a blow not just for the council’s coffers, but to the mayor Phil Goff who drove through the additional rate within months of taking office in 2016, despite warnings from some political advisors.

David White/Stuff The Pullman Hotel, is among those that have paid a council rate now ruled “invalid” by the court.

Goff had campaigned on policies including finding new sources of the revenue, and APTR funded half of the city’s tourism marketing and event costs, freeing up general rates money for other uses.

The hoteliers’ argument had been that the targeted rate was invalid because the benefits did not fairly flow to those who bore the cost, with accommodation getting only 10 per cent of the tourism sector spend.

A large inner city hotel, such as the Pullman, paid an additional $500,000 under APTR in 2017/18, the court was told.

The council won the first round in the High Court in 2019, but lost in the Appeal Court, with external legal costs for ratepayers reaching $1.5 million, before this latest step.

Alden Williams/Stuff Auckland mayor Phil Goff.

Repaying the $28 million would come at a time when Auckland Council’s finances are under the greatest pressure in its 11-year history.

The 2022 budget, which is now being shaped for consultation, still has an $85 million hole according to finance officials who forecast the fiscal flow-on from Covid-19 will be deeper and longer than previously thought.

That hole was on top of $40 million in further savings written into the budget but not yet found.

Goff unveiled his budget proposal on December 1, focussing on a new targeted rate for Climate Action, amounting to $57 a year for a median value home.

When asked by Stuff how the council would repay the $28 million if required to, Goff said it would have to be borrowed.