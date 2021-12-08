Councillor trespassed from own council building over lack of Covid-19 vaccine pass

Cr Lee Vandervis has been barred from the Dunedin City Council office for three months.

An outspoken and unvaccinated councillor has been issued a three-month trespass notice from his own council building.

Cr Lee Vandervis was issued with the notice from Dunedin City Council chief executive Sandy Graham, after he failed to produce a vaccine pass for Tuesday’s meeting.

Under the council’s new Covid-19 Protection (Vaccination) Policy, anyone wanting to attend a council event, including a meeting, is required to show their vaccine pass. Passes are also required to enter the council's public-facing facilities, and the policy applies to everyone, including visitors, elected members, staff and contractors.

Vandervis tried to attend this week's meeting in person, but was declined entry after failing to show his vaccine pass. Police then served him with a trespass notice.

In an email to Stuff, Vandervis said the notice “flies in the face of the recent Ministry of Health advice”.

The advice was that access to essential services, such as healthcare services, could not be restricted based on vaccination status, and he believed local government was an essential service, he said.

He later posted on his Facebook page that he had turned up 30 minutes before the scheduled meeting, but was asked to leave. No other councillors turned up, he said.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Vandervis says he should be allowed to attend council meetings in person, regardless of his vaccination status.

Graham said the meeting was moved to another room, “and then immediately adjourned pending a resolution of the trespass issue”.

The meeting resumed later, but Vandervis did not attend remotely.

In his Facebook post, Vandervis said attending meetings remotely was “unsatisfactory”, as shown by ongoing technical glitches and other issues during the last lockdown.

Graham said the decision to issue the trespass notice was not taken lightly, but the council had a duty under the Health and Safety at Work Act to protect its staff, the wider public and elected members.

Vandervis could be fined $1000 or jailed for up to three months if he entered the Dunedin City Council Civic Centre and Dunedin Municipal Chambers before March 7.

Attempts by Stuff to get Vandervis to confirm his current vaccination status have been unsuccessful.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Vandervis, pictured with Dunedin mayor Aaron Hawkins.

The outspoken councillor, who finished behind Aaron Hawkins in the race to the Dunedin mayoralty in 2019 but gained the most votes of any councillors, previously wrote on his website about sourcing ivermectin – a drug used to de-worm livestock and, in small doses, treat some conditions in humans.

“There is no clear evidence that it is effective to treat or prevent Covid-19, and it may cause serious harm, a Ministry of Health spokesman said at the time.

Vandervis previously told a rally in Dunedin he was not against vaccination, but believed “vaccines should only be administered to patients who are voluntarily persuaded that it will benefit them”.