Hicks to stand for Gore district mayor for a seventh term

Tracy Hicks will stand for his seventh term as Gore district mayor in the October elections, but he says it will be the last time.

Hicks was first elected onto the Mataura Borough Council in 1980, and has been Gore district mayor since 2004.

“As you know I’ve been around a long time, and I’m very aware of that, but the state that local government is in and the changes that are going on within the community at large and within the government sector, I’m finding fascinating,’’ he said.

“The face of local government, I believe, will change completely over the next 18 months, and in that respect I’m pretty keen to put my name forward again, and we’ll see how it goes.’’

READ MORE:

* Hicks's passion for Gore district drives him to seek re-election as mayor

* Gore mayor meets with gang members ahead of council meeting



“I enjoy local government. It’s about people, and the shift I see local government taking nationally is going to be much more focussed on people. Now whether that’s good or bad, there’s going to be a lot of conjecture and a lot of argument in the next wee while but that’s very much where I think we’re heading and that does excite me,’’ he said.

There had been a lot of talk about 3 Waters reforms, which was ‘’pretty frightening in some respects’’ but it would be planning reform that would shift the focus of local government, he said.

Barring government reform and the Covid-19 pandemic, the Gore district’s biggest challenge this year would be recycling, he said.

When WasteNet's recycling contract with Southland disAbility Enterprises came to an end midway through 2020, the Gore council opted to deal with its own recycling. It has collected glass, and sent paper and cardboard to the Gore Pakeke Lions Club to sort, but it has sent its plastics to landfill rather than recycling them.

“We did it for what I believe were the right reasons at the time and I think those reasons are still valid. However, I’m really frustrated that we don’t see national leadership on waste management in general. We’ve got people from North Cape to the Bluff all doing it slightly differently and nobody doing it perfectly and as a nation we need to get our head around how we deal with that.

“I think we’ve done as well as we can to this point, but there does need to be more going ahead. We need to be making sure that we’re working as closely as we can with our neighbours ... I’d like to see that progress.

Hicks is chairman of the Southland Mayoral Forum, and co-chairman of the Regional Leadership Group that has been set up in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.