Invercargill City Council proposes to drop speed limits over time

The Ministry of Transport has suggested that speed limits around main entrances of schools should be managed at 40kmph.

The Invercargill City Council is proposing to work towards 40kmph speed limits in urban areas and 60kmph in rural areas.

For areas within the city centre, Windsor, and South City it has proposed to introduce 30kmph speed limits.

The council is conducting a “Speed Review” and plans to consult with the public on it through February.

In a report prepared by council’s roading manager Russell Pearson and strategy and policy manager Rhiannon Suter, it says speed management can greatly impact the outcome of crashes, and it is one tool the community can utilise to reduce deaths and serious injuries.

“Public acceptance of speed reduction is key to effective speed management. Socialisation of the concept that speed limits will be reducing is an important element of the Speed Review.”

Speed limits within the Invercargill area are managed through the Roading and Traffic Bylaw. To adjust a speed limit, council must amend its bylaw, and that requires consultation.

Pearson and Suter says speed around schools has been a high community concern. In late 2019 the Ministry of Transport issued some guidance on the direction to be taken. It suggests, in general terms, that speed limits around main entrances of schools should be managed at 40kmph.

The draft Speed Review consultation document will be presented at the council’s infrastructure committee meeting on Tuesday.

That document will provide more detail on the council’s proposal and the areas affected.

Council will hold various public meetings on the matter starting with Myross Bush on February 15.

Following consultation a decision will be made by council and the Roading and Traffic Bylaw then updated.