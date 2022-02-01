Speed review: 'Tomorrow’s too late for any loss of life'

The Invercargill City Council is proposing to work towards 40kmph speed limits in urban areas. [File photo].

An Invercargill city councillor believes his council’s proposal to lower speed limits can not come soon enough.

The Invercargill council is proposing to work towards 40kmph speed limits in urban areas and 60kmph in rural areas.

For areas within the city centre, Windsor, and South City it has proposed to introduce 30kmph speed limits.

It is part of the “Speed Review” and council plans to consult with the public on it through February.

At an infrastructure services meeting on Tuesday, councillor Nigel Skelt was keen to see some urgency and priority from the council on the matter after being alarmed around some of the information around speed and safety.

Skelt was concerned about the time it could take to implement change.

“For me tomorrow’s too late for any loss of life, to be honest, it has to happen today. In fact, yesterday is too late.”

He asked council staff what timeframe they expected that change could occur, if that was decided what would happen.

Council’s roading engineer David McCormick said changes to speed limits around schools are expected in the next three years.

He added the city centre changes are proposed for 2022-2023, and for the higher speed roads in rural areas the plan is to implement it in the later part of 2023. Urban roads that are being earmarked for 40kmph speed limits would likely be done after rural roads in 2024.

“That’s if the community was to buy into that 40 [speed limit], we are not sure if they will be just yet,” McCormick said.

Council mana whenua representative Evelyn Cook asked whether in some high risk, high traffic areas, such as Windsor, or the South City shopping district, a trial of lower speed limits could be introduced, without prosecution, but for educational purposes.

She felt that could help with some of the delays in the process.

Council’s roading manager Russell Pearson said you could set a speed and review it, but acknowledged setting temporary speeds was “an interesting beast”.

Some other councils throughout New Zealand have already worked through the process of lowering speed limits.

A key part of the proposal to lower speed limits was for safety reasons. However, in terms of inner city Invercargill, it was also part of a push to make the CBD more pedestrian-friendly.

Council policy manager Rhiannon Suter expects a high level of feedback through the consultation process and encouraged it.