Auckland mayoralty: Phil Goff stepping down at end of term, retiring from politics

Phil Goff talks to media following his re-election as Auckland mayor.(Video from October 2019)

Two-term Auckland mayor Phil Goff has confirmed long-running speculation that he will not seek re-election.

“I believe it’s time to pass the baton to a new generation of leadership,” Phil Goff said on Monday, noting he’d first become an MP in 1981.

“I would like to thank my wife Mary, and our family for tolerating my absences at family occasions when council work has taken precedence, and my mayoral office staff who have worked hard and competently,” he said in a statement.

“I will continue to give the role of mayor my full energy and commitment for the next seven months and will consider options for my future in due course,” Goff said.

Goff’s announcement on Monday appeared to further clear up what risked being the potentially messy selection of a centre-left candidate, for the October 8 local body election.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Auckland Mayor Phil Goff opens the restored Britomart Station in 2021.

It leaves Manukau ward councillor Efeso Collins as the only Labour-aligned candidate chasing the support of about one million voters in the country’s biggest city.

The party has yet to confirm that it will consider the emergence of Collins as the left-leaning mayoral candidate, now a done deal, after previously eyeing up a selection process should there rival bids.

The party president Claire Szabo previously told Stuff a selection process may be considered only in the event that the incumbent Goff decided not to run again.

As recently as a three weeks ago Labour was in a quandary in Auckland, with Goff still to confirm whether he would stay or go, Collins announcing he would run providing Goff didn’t, and a second Labour-linked councillor Richard Hills well-advanced with a possible tilt.

Cabinet Minister Michael Wood, Labour’s Mt Roskill MP and a former council local board member had been given the task by the party of trying to smooth the way through the potential kerfuffle.

Hills ended the potential for an awkward jostle with Collins, when he announced in early February he had dropped his mayoral ambitions to focus on his North Shore ward job, and his new role as a parent.

A Goff bid for a third term would have been the most comfortable outcome for Labour, looking to shore up such a strategic role, as the party heads into a 2023 general election.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Mayor Phil Goff

Goff won comfortably on debut in 2016 against centre-right business executive Vic Crone, and repainted the political map red in 2019, winning all but one of the 32 local board areas and subdivisions.

Goff had spent 32 years as Labour’s Mt Roskill MP, with cabinet roles in both David Lange’s administration in the 1980’s and in Helen Clark’s administration through to 2008.

In 2016, Goff left Parliament mid-term while Labour was struggling in opposition, to be the second mayor of the post-amalgamation Auckland Council, a year before Jacinda Ardern led Labour back to power.

Goff kept a close focus on city finances, continuing the existing low rate rises of 2.5 per cent through his first term.

Much of his second has been uphill as Covid-19 hit council revenue, and rates rose to record levels, of possibly 6 per cent in 2022, as he continued to push for rising investment in infrastructure.

The biggest name so far in the 2022 mayoral race in high-profile restaurateur Leo Molloy, with media contractor host Craig Lord staging a second tilt, as is Ted Johnston, with Jake Law a newcomer.

The chief executive of the downtown promotion agency Viv Beck is also seriously considering a bid for the October 8 election.