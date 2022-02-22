Auckland mayoral race: Efeso Collins makes free public transport his big policy

Efeso Collins outlines what his priorities will be if he becomes Auckland's next mayor.

Left-leaning Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins says a push for fare-free public transport will be the first thing he wants to achieve if elected in October.

Collins, a two-term Manukau Ward Labour councillor, says Aucklanders spend up to 30 per cent of their household income on transport, and it is one of the biggest issues the city has to deal with.

“If we are going to address our climate emissions this is the first and best way to do it,” he told Stuff.

Collins was confident the city, and the government which helps subsidise public transport, could afford to have both a fare-free system, and a better network than exists today.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayoralty: Labour calls for hopefuls seeking its endorsement

* Auckland mayoralty: Efeso Collins confirms bid for the job

* Why not scrap Auckland's public transport fares?



“There’s money we’ve got, it’s how we can balance it out, we can take from certain (other) parts,” said Collins, pointing to tens of millions of dollars he said was spent on consultants.

Presently, free travel is limited to weekends for under-16s, and, through the government SuperGold scheme, for over-65s outside the morning peak.

The idea is not new to an Auckland mayoral campaign. Jim Anderton in 1977 had it as a policy when he came second to sitting Auckland City Council mayor Sir Dove-Myer Robinson.

In the last full financial year before Covid-19 hit patronage hard, fare revenue was worth more than $150 million a year, and an earlier Auckland Transport assessment was that extra demand would cost $60m to meet.

Simon Maude/Stuff Efeso Collins insists Auckland can afford to scrap public transport fares.

“It may be phased in – people are saying why don't you trial – trialling would be really good but I think it’s important we set our ambitions really high,” he said.

The youngest of six children of Samoan parents, Collins said he always spoke last so is a good listener, a quality he believes would work across Auckland, not just in the south where he has lived most of his life.

”I believe I am advocating for the vulnerable and for those who often feel their voice is missed out,” he said.

“People will know I’m the Manukau ward councillor, and I’ll push hard for the residents of Manukau, but I also understand I’ve got to think of the people in Albany, in Rodney, and Howick, I’m prepared to do that.”

AUCKLAND COUNCIL/Supplied Efeso Collins being sworn in as Manukau ward councillor by the newly-elected mayor Phil Goff, in 2016.

He has been criticised for socially conservative comments made in the past about abortion and gay rights, but said they reflected a strict church upbringing and are no longer his views.

“This is me dealing with years of pulpit training and pulpit sermons where I was led to believe, and believed, there was one interpretation of the scripture.”

Collins is seeking endorsement from the Labour Party, a process that could take until early March, but is running regardless and says the outcome will shape how he assembles a campaign team.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Fare-free travel is Auckland mayoral candidate Efeso Collins’ policy for a city that made up to 100 million trips a year.

Other confirmed starters are restaurateur Leo Molloy, Jake Law, and returning candidates Craig Lord and Ted Johnston, with heart of the city chief executive Viv Beck pondering a tilt for the October 8 vote.

Two-term mayor Phil Goff confirmed in February he would retire from politics, after nearly 40 years.