Auckland mayoralty: Labour Party backs councillor Efeso Collins as its candidate

Efeso Collins outlines what his priorities will be if he becomes Auckland's next mayor.

The Labour Party is endorsing councillor Efeso Collins as its official candidate for Auckland mayor.

Applications for the party’s blessing were opened earlier in February, with hopefuls given three days to submit their interest in running for Tāmaki Makaurau's political top job.

“Labour is pleased to announce it has endorsed Efeso Collins' independent campaign for the Mayoralty of Auckland,” the party said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

The decision was made at the weekend by the party's governing body, following consultation with members.

Collins' bid for endorsement was unopposed, with the party saying it saw his mayoralty as “historic”, and would represent the first Pacific mayor of the city, if successful.

“Labour looks forward to supporting his campaign.”

Collins has had nine years as a Labour politician, one term as the chairman of Auckland Council’s Ōtara-Papatoetoe Local Board, and two terms as one of two Manukau ward councillors in the city’s urban south.

Simon Maude/Stuff Manukau councillor Efeso Collins is running for Auckland mayor.

He initially expressed his interest in running for mayor in December, telling Stuff he made the decision after receiving bomb and death threats last year.

Collins said the endorsement was a “sign of shared values”.

"Values like care, collaboration, inclusion, and listening are at the heart of the Labour Party, and they will be at the heart of my vision for the future of Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland," he said.

"I am so pleased that the Labour Party has demonstrated that it values me for who I am – someone who will champion working people and the labour movement, and will be independent-minded and ambitious for the future of this city.”

Initially, two Labour-aligned councillors, Collins and Richard Hills, explored potential bids to succeed the retiring Phil Goff, with Collins eventually declaring his intention publicly.

Hills, who had a fledgling campaign team assembled, then withdrew on family grounds, saying the timing was not right having just become a father.

Collins is pushing for fare-free public transport to be the first thing he wants to achieve if elected in October.

“I want to be a mayor for the people, and I'm proud to have the solidarity of the Labour Party and labour movement on this journey,” he said.

Both mayors who have led Auckland Council since it was formed in 2010 have had Labour affiliations, but ran as independents, with public party endorsement being made once they were campaigning.