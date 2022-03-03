Auckland mayoralty: Viv Beck to run in race for city's top job

Viv Beck, chief executive of the Heart of the City calls for law changes to ensure money is set aside in future infrastructure projects to support businesses impacted by them.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck will throw her name into Auckland's mayoral race.

Stuff had been notified by Beck’s campaign team that she would officially declare her intentions on Monday about to run for the city’s top job.

But on Thursday, Auckland restaurateur Leo Molloy – who is also a mayoral candidate – made the announcement for her in a press release to media.

“Leo Molloy has welcomed Viv Beck’s long-awaited entry into the mayoral race,” Malloy said.

When asked directly about her intentions to run, a spokesman for Beck said “no announcements have been made”.

“Right now, Viv’s focus is on supporting businesses and workers through the challenges Aucklanders are facing due to Covid-19,” the spokesman said.

Beck would be Malloy’s main competition in trying to win the votes of Tāmaki Makaurau’s pro-business, right-leaning residents.

She had been a vocal proponent for Auckland’s struggling centre city throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, consistently calling on Government to increase support given out to businesses.

This follows the Labour Party endorsing councillor Efeso Collins as its official candidate for Auckland mayor.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Chief executive at Heart of the City Viv Beck.

“Labour is pleased to announce it has endorsed Efeso Collins' independent campaign for the Mayoralty of Auckland,” the party said in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Initially, two Labour-aligned councillors, Collins and Richard Hills, explored potential bids to succeed the retiring Phil Goff, with Collins eventually declaring his intention publicly.

Hills, who had a fledgling campaign team assembled, then withdrew on family grounds, saying the timing was not right, having just become a father.