Auckland mayoralty: Centre-right candidate Viv Beck confirms tilt

The latest contender for the open Auckland mayoralty race has officially confirmed, with Viv Beck, who heads the downtown business promotion agency saying she will run in the October election.

Beck has courted the support of political backers on the centre right, but will run as an independent and would “work across the many diverse communities in Auckland to earn their trust and confidence”.

The chief executive for six years of the largely ratepayer-funded Heart of the City agency, completed the expected line-up of well-backed candidates.

The first newcomer to declare an intention to seek to replace the retiring mayor Phil Goff, was restaurateur Leo Molloy, along with Jake Law, and Labour-endorsed councillor Efeso Collins.

Beck had long declared an interest, but the likelihood of her running was heightened five days earlier, when Molloy accidentally “welcomed her to the race” in a media release pre-empting her confirmation.

In a statement on Monday confirming she would run, Beck said the city needed someone with both local and central government experience, business understanding, and who can work constructively with others.

Beck’s association with central government is shown in her CV which included five years as general manager of communications at New Zealand Post until 2001, and two years heading communications at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade, up to 2012.

“The reality is that we have crippling congestion, we have people stuck in a housing emergency and our streets are less safe,” said Beck in a statement.

Jason Dorday/Stuff The Chief Executive at Heart of the City, Viv Beck will run for the Auckland mayoralty in October

She said the city can’t accept that things are as good as they get for Aucklanders.

“They deserve more say in decisions that affect them, transport that meets their needs, affordable housing and safe streets,” she said.

“They need to see that their rates are delivering value in their community.”

Beck’s confirmation statement gives no details of policy, but a planned address later in the day is expected to provide more of an insight.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck

Other return contenders in the battle for around one million votes to secure the $300,000 role, include Craig Lord, and Ted Johnston.

The incumbent Goff is retiring from politics after two terms as mayor, preceded by 32 years as a Labour parliamentarian, cabinet minister and party leader.