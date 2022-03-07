Auckland mayoralty: Viv Beck wants fuel tax gone, but projects to continue

Auckland mayoral candidate Viv Beck talks about scrapping the regional fuel tax as she launches her campaign at Cornwall Park.

Centre-right newcomer to the Auckland mayoral race Viv Beck believes the $150-million-a-year regional fuel tax can be scrapped, with major transport projects still able to continue.

Beck, who confirmed her candidacy on Monday, has yet to say how the city’s long list of transport projects would be affected if she realised her pledge to seek the scrapping of the tax within a year of election.

“The reality for me is the bigger issue as to how we plan and fund our large scale infrastructure and transport, this will give us a real impetus to start getting waste out,” Beck told Stuff.

The 11.5 per cent regional fuel tax is in its fourth year and funds a specific list of transport needs, the most recent being the decision to buy 23 new commuter trains, costing $330 million.

Beck would need a majority of councillors to back the scrapping of the tax, due to run until 2028, and the agreement of the government, which enshrined it in legislation.

“That will be my goal,” said Beck, after a midday media launch, next to Cornwall Park.

Scrapping the tax was also a promise the previous day from National Party leader Chris Luxon, who was among the centre-right politicians Beck met in the build-up to her launch.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Viv Beck addresses media after confirming a tilt for the mayoralty in the October local body election.

“Fat in the system” is another of Beck’s key planks, although she has not yet identified where additional efficiencies could be found, in addition to savings targets which the current council is struggling to meet.

Asked whether she supported this year’s proposed Climate Action Targeted Rate (CATR), which will take the average residential rate rise to 6 per cent if approved, Beck said: “This is day one in my campaign, I don’t want to make a position on that right yet – I do want to get more feedback from people.”

“I do think the environment is important – I know 6 per cent is quite a stretch for a lot of people right now, but I do think it is important we take action on the environment.”

“I think the (CATR) initiatives are positive, the electric buses, the improvement in transport and planting trees,” she said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Viv Beck has spent six years running the largely ratepayer-funded Heart of the City agency.

Beck said she would step aside during the campaign from her current role as chief executive of Heart of the City, a ratepayer-funded downtown business promotion agency.

She is not alone in floating a campaign-opening big idea, without the detail.

Labour-endorsed Efeso Collins is pledging fare-free public transport, a notion which also appeals to another candidate Leo Molloy, but neither have spelt out how it would happen.

Auckland’s mayoralty is an open contest following the decision of the incumbent Phil Goff to retire from politics after this term, and other confirmed starters are Ted Johnston, Jake Law and Craig Lord.