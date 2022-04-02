Reservoir project completion watershed moment for upgrade programme

The new 2500 cubic metre concrete reservoir that replaced an old timber water tank on Pomona Rd at Ruby Bay.

A celebration to mark the handover of the completed Pomona Rd reservoir project brings to an end a multimillion-dollar programme of water and wastewater upgrades for Māpua and Ruby Bay.

The $4.6 million project included the construction of a new 2500 cubic metre concrete reservoir on Pomona Rd to replace the former smaller timber tank, which leaked and lacked earthquake resilience.

Additional capacity was included to support residential and business growth. The project also included an upgrade of the Stagecoach Rd reservoir and associated works.

In a statement, Tasman District Council said the council and contractor Fulton Hogan acknowledged the end of the project on March 25, celebrating “a job well done, which will benefit residents for years to come”.

Supplied As it was: The old timber water tank on Pomona Rd, which leaked and lacked earthquake resilience.

Council project manager Rob O’Grady told Stuff that with the new tank, water storage capacity in the Māpua-Ruby Bay scheme “has been increased by 80 per cent to 3200 cubic metres, which is the equivalent of approximately two days’ storage”.

The news comes after the council in August lifted a two-year moratorium on development after upgrades of the water, storm water and wastewater systems increased the capacity and resilience of the networks.

Since 2001, there has been rapid residential growth at Māpua. The moratorium was prompted by issues such as wastewater overflows at the school and odours at pump stations, broken mains, a storm water system that was at times overwhelmed and a drinking water supply that struggled to cope with increasing demand.

Supplied A new higher-volume feeder pipe laid across Moturoa/Rabbit Island was part of a $15 million water infrastructure upgrade for Māpua and Ruby Bay to improve resilience and cater for expected growth.

The Pomona Rd project was part of a $15m package of work that also included a $6.2m project to replace a fragile main water pipe from Māpua Wharf to Pine Hill Rd and upgrade the wastewater systems for Māpua and Ruby Bay.

Also, as part of that wider package, the Waimea Water Treatment Plant had been upgraded and a new higher-volume feeder pipe had been laid across Moturoa/Rabbit Island.