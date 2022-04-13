Auckland MP calls for Waiheke ferry to be brought into public transport network

Waiheke Island has got six new fully electric buses to add to its fleet, with more coming over the next 12 years.(video from October 2020)

The Minister of Transport Michael Wood says he is prepared to use legislation to bring Waiheke Island’s ferry service into Auckland’s public transport network, ending its special status.

The busy commuter and visitor ferry service is run as a purely commercial operation by Fullers360, after being granted an exemption by the National Government in 2013 when it introduced the Public Transport Operating Model (PTOM).

Wood’s preparedness to use legislation, if lengthy negotiation does not succeed, has come in a response to a parliamentary written question by Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick.

Swarbrick, Auckland Council, and the island’s local board have been lobbying for years to have the ferry service brought formally into the city’s public transport network, to bring greater control over fares and service quality.

READ MORE:

* Auckland ferries: Major overhaul of services and vessels moving closer

* Anger as Waiheke, Devonport ferries left out of public transport fare cut

* Auckland ratepayers fund half-price ferry fares as 'hacked off' minister refuses



“There is no need to wait any longer, during which time my constituents on Waiheke are excluded from the benefits extended to other public transport users across this country,” wrote Swarbrick to the minister.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The ferry route to Waiheke Island is Auckland’s busiest, but it exists outside the public transport network.

The latest blow to Waiheke Island commuters has been the exclusion of their service from the government’s three month, half-price fare initiative, precisely because it is outside the public transport network.

Auckland Transport (AT) has been negotiating with Fullers360, the country’s biggest ferry operator, over that route as well as a new tendering and contract system for ferry services in Auckland.

Wood told Stuff in a recent interview that those negotiations have continued, and that he has been assured the issue of Fullers360 relinquishing its special status was “in hand”.

“Ultimately under PTOM I’ve got one big power, which is to remove the exempt status of that service,” Wood told Stuff.

He said one complication is that the ferry service was used not just by residents and commuters, but also by visitors to one of Auckland’s top tourism destinations.

“I’ve put the parties on notice previously that I will [do that], if there’s not a satisfactory outcome, but I do want to allow them quickly to come to a better arrangement,” he said.

RICKY WILSON/Stuff Auckland Central MP Chloe Swarbrick’s electorate includes Waiheke Island.

Wood said the specific arrangement for Waiheke Island was a separate issue to the current overhaul of the PTOM regime, which was created to try to bring more commercial incentives to public transport.

Swarbrick believed the negotiations between AT and Fullers360 had not delivered, and that the minister should act.

“The only remedy for this is your beginning the process to bring the Waiheke route into the Public Transport Operating Model, as Auckland Transport initially requested in mid-2019,” she wrote to Wood.