Auckland Council budget: Grim warning of worsening finances as losses hit $900m

Transport Minister Michael Wood speaks on the first day of half price public transport fares.

Aucklanders may face higher than expected rates rises in future, some services may be cut, and major uncommitted projects delayed as worsening council finances hit the drawing-up of this year’s council Budget.

A continuing fall in revenue has pushed the council’s losses due to Covid-19 to $900 million, and a raft of previously unflagged measures are possible.

The council on Wednesday morning issued a statement to the stock exchange (NZX), which it is required to notify when its financial position changes significantly.

“The adverse revenue and expenditure trends now present challenges for balancing the council’s operating budget on an ongoing basis,” the council told NZX.

The council listed possible responses such as “considering the future path of general rates increases from the 2023/2024 year onwards”, pointing to possible rises higher than the forecast 3.5 per cent.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Auckland mayor Phil Goff says the proposed Climate Action Targeted Rate is set to continue. (File photo)

“Discretionary services” could be scaled back or changed over the next two to three years, and “non-critical capital expenditure projects” for which contracts have yet to be signed could be delayed.

The council is also banking on using the $127 million down-payment from the Government under the Three Waters reforms to plug a gap in running costs in the coming year.

The council might also borrow “modestly” to cover some running costs, a move used only once before in its 12-year history, also in a Covid-hit Budget.

The size of the deficit, which needs to be closed before the budget is revealed in early June, has not been disclosed.

“The bottom line for council is that we need to manage our finances prudently and sustainably and we will do so,” mayor Phil Goff said in a media statement released after the disclosure to NZX.

Transport has separately been flagged as a fiscal problem, with Auckland Transport having said under current proposals it cannot afford to run public transport at the present level from July.

Goff ruled out pushing rates higher than proposed this year – sitting about 6.4 per cent – and would leave future increases to the next council, which is to be elected in October.

The mayor said despite the pressures, the commitment to climate action, including a proposed Climate Action Targeted Rate, would continue.

“Putting off action now reduces our ability to head off climate disaster and places huge costs on our children and grandchildren,” Goff said.

Councillors were heading into closed-door meetings on Wednesday for an update on the budget-setting process.