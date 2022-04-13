Dunedin retail quarter redesign sparks business interest

A multimillion-dollar project to rejuvenate one of New Zealand’s oldest retail quarters is sparking businesses interest, even before design plans are revealed.

Dunedin City Council’s ‘Totally Georgeous’ project lead, Glen Hazelton​, described the plan as a distinctly Dunedin design with a mana whenua framework.

Unlike other urban centres, Dunedin did not have suburban malls. The Meridian Mall, Wall Street and Golden Centre were on the same George St block.

They were flanked by traditional storefronts, but since Covid-19 there was an increase in vacancies.

DCC/Supplied The Farmers Block would be home to multiple public art installations.

READ MORE:

* Roadworks on Dunedin's George St as revamp enters next phase

* Retailer bans Dunedin mayor after one-way street decision

* Dunedin's main shopping street going one-way, but more needed to save retail precinct



For years, elected members argued how George St could be made more attractive to businesses, customers and community groups.

In 2021 the contentious decision to turn George St one-way allowed for one half of the road to be turned into productive space, while retaining the same number of car parks.

The design of that space was revealed on Wednesday. At a budget of $28.2 million, the three blocks in the retail quarter would have its own theme.

The South-most block by the Octagon was the Farmers Block, between Moray Pl and St Andrews St, and would be punctuated by art installations which were yet to be selected.

DCC/Stuff A visual mock-up of the proposed changes to Dunedin's George St – outside the entrance to the malls would be a playground and performance area.

It would be the first block to be completed, expected around September or October this year.

The next block was the Golden Block, in which Dunedin’s shopping malls were located.

Outside the main mall entrance on one side would be a playground. On the other, an area for street performers which could be booked for public events, and would come with built-in infrastructure for equipment.

The third block, between Hanover and Frederick St, was called New Edinburgh Way. Inspired by existing eateries, its design was focused on shared eating spaces.

DCC/Supplied New Edinburgh Way, the block North of Hanover St, would be full of outdoor eating areas.

Businesses would be able to pay for a limited amount of exclusive al fresco dining space, but otherwise seating would be open to the public.

Hazelton said it would make George St a destination for people who didn't buy their lunch every day, but wanted to enjoy the city centre.

He said some locals had also asked about the opportunity to host sharing table events or dining festivals, where long lengths of table could take up the street, and this design would enable that.

Hazelton said creating spaces which brought people together – and into the retail quarter – was not only something locals craved after years of lockdowns, but perfectly aligned with the cultural perspective of local Māori.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Glen Hazelton of the Dunedin City Council is the project lead, and says the plan was co-designed with mana whenua.

The development was a co-design with Aukaha, a consultancy firmed owned by the rūnanga connected to Dunedin, he said, “bringing a cultural perspective that hasn’t been done in our [the council’s] past”.

That perspective emphasised sharing and togetherness, and would be seen in the colours and patterns used throughout the three blocks – inspired by the weave of a food basket (poti), the waves of Aramoana, the scales and movement of the Makā (baraccuda), feathers of a Kererū and the red of Ōtākou marae.

“We hope the community can see the aroha that has gone into this project,” he said. “A mana whenua design framework... a distinctly Dunedin design.”

In a media release, Aukaha advisory panellist Megan Potiki said the revitalisation was “a chance for the descendants of Kāi Tahu to reinstate themselves back in the city and be visible in our community.”

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin's George St in its current state, looking towards the farmers block.

Hazelton said other cultural groups would also be consulted when settling on art installations.

In the design plans, heritage and character buildings were on full display, while space in front of modern buildings was allocated to greenery.

Hazelton said the design had been a decade in the making, and consultation had been done with groups ranging from local businesses and young people, to those involved in the City of Literature programme and community groups who lived over a dozen kilometres away from the centre, like Green Island.

Hamish McNeilly/Stuff Dunedin's George St, outside the Dunedin City Council and looking towards the Octagon, on Wednesday April 13.

He said the Dunedin Youth Council had raised concerns for the wellbeing of Dunedin’s visible homeless population, or people who spent their days in the city centre, and requested no hostile architecture be used in the redesign.

While he expected some business owners to disagree, Hazelton said younger generations had different attitudes towards homelessness, and ultimately the project team agreed George St should be welcoming to all.

A roof over George St was considered, but the council determined it to be too expensive.