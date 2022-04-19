Queenstown housing project approved for fast tracking 'incompatible' with council plans - mayor

The location of the proposed Flint’s Park development, on the outskirts of Queenstown, which has been approved for consideration under the Government's fast tracking process.

A proposed development that would allow hundreds of houses and a primary school to be built near Queenstown is incompatible with council plans, the district’s mayor says.

However, the council will be not be part of the decision-making process.

The Flint’s Park development is one of three projects announced by Environment Minister David Park on Tuesday for consideration under the Government’s fast-tracking consent process.

The others are a repowering project at NZ Windfarm’s Te Rere Hau site, near Palmerston North, and the Waimarie Street project residential development in St Heliers, Auckland.

The Queenstown project was referred to Parker for fast tracking by developer Glenpanel Development Limited, owned by Queenstown men Lindsey Topp and Mark Tylden.

The company wants to subdivide a 15.6-hectare block and build either 384 residential units or, 179 residential units and a primary school.

The proposal also allows for a commercial centre, an early childhood centre and retention of the existing heritage building, Glenpanel Homestead, with additions for commercial use.

According to a Ministry for the Environment report on the development, there is a possibility that up to half of the residential development could become KiwiBuild homes.

The site is one of several previously tagged for housing development by the Queenstown Lakes District Council, which commissioned a 2017 master plan for the area allowing for 2800 homes and a retail hub.

The plan was strongly opposed by the residents of Lake Hayes Estate and Shotover Country subdivisions, which are on the opposite side of the state highway, due to the anticipated effect on already congested roads.

However, the council adopted the plan late in 2021 in the hope of controlling inevitable development on the site.

Queenstown Lakes mayor Jim Boult said the Flint’s Park development, as proposed for fast tracking, was not compatible with the council’s master plan and the council had opposed it to the Government.

In its current form, it would likely worsen congestion on the state highway, he said.

“We don’t want piecemeal development.”

Under the fast-tracking legislation, the council would not be involved in the decision-making process, he said.

The Fast Tracking Consenting Act was introduced in 2020 as a response to the damage the Covid-19 pandemic was having on the economy.

It blocks the public from the resource consent process to speed up projects that create jobs and stimulate the economy.

Parker said applicants using the process had saved an average of 15 months per project.

A billion-dollar central Queenstown development is also being considered for fast tracking.

Like the Flint’s Park project, the application has yet to be lodged with the Environmental Protection Authority.

The Lakeview/Taumata development is a residential, hospitality and retail precinct planned for a 10ha former campground site in central Queenstown.

Once completed, the development, which sits near the shore of Lake Wakatipu, will accommodate up to 1500 residents, with more than 500 apartments, affordable co-living units, three hotels, public reserves and a new plaza.

The site is owned by the Queenstown Lakes District Council and is being developed by a consortium including Ninety-Four Feet, Centuria Capital (formerly Augusta Capital), and Britomart Hospitality Group.

Projects already approved in the Queenstown Lakes District under the fast-tracking legislation include the Silverlights film studio and accommodation, at Wānaka, the Northbrook Wānaka Retirement Village, the $140 million Queenstown arterials project and an extension of Brennan Wines, at Gibbston.