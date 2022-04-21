Knee pain halts Invercargill city councillor's meeting attendance

Invercargill city councillor Peter Kett has stopped attending council meetings as he awaits a double knee operation.

However, he stresses he is raring to get back into the council chamber and has confirmed he will stand again at October’s election.

Before Christmas he started to slow up and about a month ago he could barely walk because of the extreme pain in the knees.

Because of that pain, Kett has not attended council meetings for the past month.

“I’m flat on my back most of the day fighting pain. I need two new knee joints. Once I get that sorted out I’ll be good as gold.”

“I’m raring to go, as soon as I can go,” he said about attending council meetings again.

Kett is unsure just when he will get operated on noting Covid-19 had put pressure on the health system and its resources.

Southern DHB has indicated, that on the back of the Omicron outbreak, it may change or scale back some services to allow staff to be redeployed to areas in the health care system where care cannot be deferred. It suggested some services that may see changes including “non-urgent” surgeries and “non-urgent” outpatient clinics.

Kett was the council’s alternate representative on the Bluff Community Board but has now requested to step aside from that role.

Council will sort a new appointment at a meeting on Tuesday. Cr Rebecca Amundsen has indicated she was willing to replace Kett as council’s alternative representative for the Bluff Community Board.