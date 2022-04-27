Plenty of support for bus price overhaul, but cost not Canterbury's only barrier

ECan is considering trialling either flat $2 bus fares, or free buses for some groups (file photo).

People who live on Christchurch’s outskirts say cost is not the only barrier stopping them using public transport, with few bus stops and limited services putting people off.

Environment Canterbury (ECan) councillors are this week hearing public submissions on the council’s draft annual plan.

It includes an average rates increase of 24.1%, although the actual dollar figure would be comparatively low for most ratepayers.

A range of options for revamping greater Christchurch’s bus fares are also up for consultation.

ECan’s preferred option is a two-year trial of targeted free fares. Students, under-25s, Total Mobility and Community Services cardholders could take the bus for free across all zones.

The second option is a two-year trial of a $2 flat fare for adults, and a $1.20 flat fare for children.

Option three is a two-year trial which would keep prices the same, but tertiary students would only pay a child’s fare.

Shaking up bus fares received a lot of support from submitters, especially for its environmental benefits.

ALDEN WILLIAMS/STUFF Selwyn deputy mayor Malcolm Lyall discusses how students living in Prebbleton have to pay more to get the bus to Lincoln High than if they went to school in Christchurch.

New Zealand is aiming to eliminate most of its transport-related emissions by 2050. In Christchurch city, transport is responsible for 54% of all emissions.

Lincoln University’s sustainability group member John Gould said students paid about $38.50 a week to bus from town – a major incentive to drive.

The university community emitted over 2000 tonnes of carbon dioxide from transport each year, he said, mainly from the 1300 petrol vehicles which often filled car parks completely.

Gould supported options one and two, but said there needed to be more campaigning around sustainable transport options than fare reductions alone.

“Given the urgency of the climate and ecological emergency we are facing, a major cultural shift regarding the use of public and active transport is urgently needed in Christchurch [and] Canterbury.”

Residents of greater Christchurch’s outermost suburbs and towns said they faced more barriers to using public transport than just price.

Jenny Healey, of the Cass Bay Residents’ Association, agreed buses were an important way to slash emissions.

But Cass Bay, Corsair Bay, and Rāpaki residents had very little access, she said, despite also paying bus rates.

She said services were limited to early morning and the afternoon, on weekdays.

“The local residents have nothing in the middle of the day.”

Locals had to drive to Lyttelton to catch a bus, she said, “then they just keep going”.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/Stuff Cass Bay residents say there aren’t enough services to make taking the bus a viable option (file photo).

Healey said visitors also flocked to the popular swimming spots in the summer, but when they drove it caused problems for locals.

“Congestion is just terrible, it can take 45 minutes to get from Lyttelton to Cass Bay.”

There were also Cashmere High School students living in the bays, who had to leave at 7am to get the bus.

Students in nearby Governors Bay, who had a school bus service provided, could leave closer to 8am.

“It’s bound to have an educational impact on these students – their day is two hours longer.”

Healey said she understood the issue would be reviewed in 2023, but it would be great to have an interim solution.

Access issues were mirrored across the city.

Monique Ford/Stuff Part of the issue for Waimakariri residents was not enough stops in major centres (file photo).

Shona Powell of the Waimakariri Access Group said option one would drive a sharp increase in urban passenger transport rates.

“It’s not affordable, nor is it sustainable.”

Option two – a flat $2 bus fare – seemed like a better choice, she said.

“[But] price is only one factor. There are many other factors at play, particularly for people with impairments and disability.”

The group felt local public transport infrastructure – like bus stops – was lacking in some areas, particularly for people with limited mobility.

STUFF Three wheelchair-users Olivia Shivas, Rebecca Dubber and Grace Stratton fly from Auckland to Dunedin to show what it's like travelling with a disability (video published in August 2021).

“People can have to walk up to one-and-a-half kilometres to get to an urban bus stop… this can be an insurmountable barrier.”

Oxford, Cust, Ohoka, and Pines Beach residents still paid public transport rates, Powell said, but had no service at all.

The people they represented, many of whom had a disability, would like more options, she said.

But Powell said they needed to be convenient and user-friendly, like trialling an on-demand MyWay bus service in the district.