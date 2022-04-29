Council leaves anti-three waters reform group over its 'emotional' reactions

Queenstown Lakes District Council deputy mayor Calum MacLeod is unconvinced that sticking with the anti-Three Waters reform splinter group is worth it.

In February, almost all of Queenstown's district councillors were keen to join anti-Three Waters reform group. Two months later, almost all are keen to leave.

The Queenstown Lakes District Council is the latest to leave the group, with councillors citing concerns for their ongoing relationship with iwi and the group’s strategy as reasons for changing their minds.

Deputy mayor Calum MacLeod​ voted in favour of joining Communities 4 Local Democracy (C4LD) in February, but at Thursday’s full council meeting and to Stuff on Friday, he said he had since seen “multiple red flags”.

He did not agree with the group’s reaction to the Three Waters working group's mahi, and felt their negativity was for negativity's sake.

The Three Waters working group involves local government leaders and Local Government New Zealand working with the Government to come up with compromises within the proposed Three Waters reform.

C4LD was founded in December by local government leaders who did not believe comprises were possible, and wanted to come up with alternative reforms for the Government to consider.

MacLeod felt C4LD's press releases and attitude towards the working group had been “emotional”, and instead of doing the “hard yards” of investigating what was wrong with its work, they were against it because “they didn't like it”.

Supplied The Communities 4 Local Democracy group met with Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta in Wellington recently.

He thought the problem was that C4LD considered the working group to be partisan.

“I thought it [the report] was good... so when they said it was 'fundamentally wrong’ I thought, ‘huh, really?'”

C4LD spokesperson and Manawatū mayor Helen Worboys said the group made “no apologies for our approach”.

“We're the only group working in a constructive, non-partisan way to deliver better reform.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Manawatū mayor and spokesperson for C4LD Helen Worboys says the group will not apologise for its passion.

Queenstown Lakes councillor Craig Ferguson​, who also initially voted to join the group, did not think staying was worth jeopardising the council’s relationship with Kāi Tahu​.

“Whether people like it or not, the country is changing, and Kāi Tahu are an important part of our DNA in this district. That will only continue to grow.”

Both Kāi Tahu and C4LD sent letters to the council before Thursday’s full council meeting.

All six Kāi Tahu rūnanga who connect to the district said they were disappointed the council had not talked to them before joining C4LD.

Debbie Jamieson/Stuff Queenstown Lakes District councillor Craig Ferguson says the council’s relationship with iwi is important and will only become more-so.

They believed C4LD had shown no interest in engaging with iwi, particularly as the group’s creation and the alternatives they proposed were done without iwi involvement.

In a letter to the Queenstown Lakes District Council, Worboys​ reaffirmed C4LD's belief that the Government's proposal was inadequate, and that her group was best placed to come up with an alternative.

Part of C4LD's pitch to keep Queentown Lakes’ membership was that National and ACT had committed to repealing the Government’s reform model if they got into power.

“Given recent published poll trends, this is a credible future,” she wrote.

Queenstown Lakes voted to leave C4LD, with only councillors Niki Gladding​ and Quentin Smith​ voting to remain.

Gladding was concerned that leaving C4LD would seal the division between C4LD and iwi, and Smith felt the fault for not consulting iwi was on the council's shoulders, not the group.

The vote was a flip from February, when only mayor Jim Boult​ and Cr Glyn Lewers​ were against joining C4LD.

The cost of Queenstown Lakes’ membership to C4LD was $20,000. A C4LD spokesperson confirmed they would only pay the group an amount proportionate to the time they were a member.