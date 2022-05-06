Auckland's $313 million Northern Busway extension is ready to roll

The first trip through the extension to Auckland's Northern Busway on May 6, 2022.

The latest expansion of Auckland’s rapid transit network has been officially opened with $313 million spent on extending the dedicated Northern Busway, 5km north to Albany Station.

Auckland Transport said removing buses from general traffic lanes on the motorway would cut journey times on that section by five minutes, and make services more reliable.

The two-lane busway north of Auckland’s Harbour Bridge has been one of the city’s most successful rapid transit projects since opening in 2008, carrying up to 36,000 passengers a day at its pre-Covid-19 peak.

The extension is part of a wider $1 billion project by Waka Kotahi to upgrade road, cycling and transit lanes on State Highway One north of Constellation Drive on Auckland’s North Shore.

“This busway has been a blinding success,” Auckland Transport chief executive Shane Ellison told those at a Friday morning ribbon-cutting, ahead of the first public services on Sunday.

Ellison said at peak times pre-Covid-19 the Busway carried 53 buses an hour into the city centre.

“Not only will this save Aucklanders’ time previously spent stuck in traffic, it will also boost productivity and reduce carbon emissions,” the mayor Phil Goff told the gathering at Constellation Station.

As peak hour traffic crept along the adjacent Northern Motorway, the minister of transport Michael Wood said the expanded busway was part of initiatives to give Aucklanders real transport choices and freedom.

Todd Niall/Stuff The first trip on the $313 million 5km extension of Auckland's Northern Busway to Albany.

“This comes after 50, 60 or 70 years of not investing in high quality public transport,” said Wood.

“Is there any better reason to say this is the time for mode shift,” Goff added.

The upgrading of the public transport network is a key part of Auckland’s target of cutting carbon emissions in half by 2030, requiring an estimated 64% cut in transport emissions.

A day earlier, Auckland Council endorsed the criteria for investing $306 million over a decade in improved, separated cycle lanes, and had been told a further $1.7 billion might be needed to achieve the target 7% of trips being by bike, by 2030.

Todd Niall/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood (second left) and Auckland mayor Phil Goff (second right) open the Northern Busway extension to Albany.

Noting the cycling decision, Wood said the time for “sweet words about climate change are over”, and it was “time to move forward with vision and courage to act”.

“Anything less is hypocrisy and cowardice,” said Wood.

Waka Kotahi called the timing of the opening “perfect”, as general traffic levels on Auckland motorways were almost back at normal pre-Covid levels.

“Motorway volumes have crept up over the last few weeks, and by last Monday were at 98% of pre-Covid volumes – they’ll look at public transport and say that’s a viable option,” said Steve Mutton, director of regional relationships.

References to the pre-Covid-19 peak patronage on the Northern Busway, highlight the slump and gradual rebuild of patronage following two years of lockdowns and restrictions.

Public transport use is still less than 60% of pre-Covid levels, with the steady recovery possibly aided by the government’s three-month initiative to halve fares across the country.