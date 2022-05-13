Off-the-grid village at odds with Invercargill City Council over fee increase

The sign at the entry of the Coopers Creek village at Sandy Point on the outskirts of Invercargill.

A micro village, with no reticulated water supply, no power supply, no postal route, or rubbish collection, has taken a complaint with the Invercargill City Council to the Ombudsman.

The residents have united in a year-long stoush with the Invercargill City Council which remains unresolved.

Coopers Creek is a small settlement at Sandy Point that overlooks Whalers Bay. The population is in the 20s without about a dozen buildings in the 3.5 hectare village.

About half are permanent residents, the other half use the homes as cribs.

Residents own the houses that are on council reserve land and pay an annual licence to occupy fee to the council.

Robyn Edie/Stuff Residents at the Coopers Creek village at Sandy Point have pushed back on the Invercargill City Council’s 60% increase in licence to occupy fee charges.

Last year Coopers Creek residents were shocked to find the annual fee had increased by 60% – $815 to $1350.

Council parks and recreation manager Caroline Rain said in March 2020 a market appraisal of the Coopers Creek was carried out because it had not been done for some time.

Assessments were based on the rental advisory report of March 2020.

That lead to the 60% increase.

However, the Coopers Creek folk have pushed back saying it was “desktop valuation” and wasn’t a true reflection of the market value of the houses in the village.

The residents have taken the dispute to the Ombudsman’s office, and they also fronted councillors this week with a passionate plea to sort the matter.

They believe the valuation is flawed. They are also disappointed by what they feel is a lack of consultation from council over the increase.

The village residents say an email was sent to all councillors, but only deputy mayor Nobby Clark responded.

Resident Christine Smith felt it had also been challenging to work with council staff over the matter.

“I’m not sure you councillors are aware how difficult it has been to speak with your officers. We could have sat down over a cup of tea and talked through the issues,” Smith said.

Rain said the crib licence fees were consulted on in the first half of 2021 and as a result the Coopers Creek site owners were notified of an increase of $1.75/m² for their sites.

Resident Kerry Hapuku believed Coopers Creek should not be viewed with the same market valuation assessment as others.

“The rigid licence to occupy terms actually devalue our properties. There is no security, banks won’t loan on them. In fact, a sale on one of the properties fell through recently after a lawyer advised the purchaser not to proceed after reading the terms of the licence to occupy,” Hapuku said.

Fellow resident Brian McDonagh said they had no problem with their fees mirroring increases in Invercargill. However, he felt the valuation of their properties was flawed because their properties were not on freehold land.

“If you put a building on a freehold section and move that building to a licence to occupy section, the valuation falls dramatically.

“As far as people living [at Coopers Creek] to get capital gains, there’s none whatsoever,” McDonagh said.

Smith, who has been a licensee since 2004, said they do whatever they can to look after what she felt was a significant historical place in Southland.

A small Māori population lived at Sandy Point for several hundred years before the first Europeans reached New Zealand.

It’s believed the main village, Oue, was probably situated where the Coopers Creek settlement is now.

“It’s a historical site, and we all value it, appreciate it, and love it,” Smith said.

A meeting between council representatives and residents has been scheduled for later in May.