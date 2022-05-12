Auckland mayoralty: Leo Molloy expects to spend $1.5 million on campaign

Restaurateur Leo Molloy says his Auckland mayoral campaign budget is $1.5 million and he has already committed $350,000 of his own money to it.

Molloy’s expected spend would be twice the biggest declared mayoral campaign cost in Auckland Council’s 12-year history, the $604,000 spent in 2016 by Phil Goff, who is retiring in October.

“People believe you have to be credible and genuine – I could have bought a house if I wanted to,” Molloy told an online forum with the Parnell and Newmarket Business Associations on Thursday.

He said after three years – should he win October’s election – he would be “worse off than today”.

READ MORE:

* Auckland mayoralty: Fist-pumping Molloy's quickfire almost-launch

* Auckland mayoralty: Leo Molloy releases plan he says will get city 'back on track'

* Leo Molloy's Auckland mayoral bid: End light rail, 'park' climate change plan



In discussing the funding of his campaign, Molly said he didn’t want it to become a “who’s got the biggest whizzer competition”.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Leo Molloy on stage at a campaign supporters’ event in Auckland.

He said he had put in $350,000 personally already, a group of supporters who met at dinner had contributed and there had been one other significant donor.

“It’ll cost me money to be the mayor of this city,” he said.

He also expected to work 120-hour weeks if he got the job, he said.

Molloy was unclear on how he would achieve a 64% reduction in transport carbon emissions by 2030, which is part of the city’s climate action plans.

He referred more to other areas that needed reductions such as building energy and agriculture, but did refer to “attack after attack” on motorists.

The restaurateur said his policy of spending regional fuel tax money on a year-long trial of free public transport would reveal who really wanted public transport. He said he believed it would be south Auckland.

Molloy delivered a quick-fire series of thoughts and ideas during the hour-long online session – but some of his comments were quickly disproved.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Leo Molloy outside his bar, Headquarters.

He said wealthy businessman Tim Wood, who co-founded the former telco ihug, would join the mayoral race next week, although a Twitter post from Wood said he had changed his mind.

Molloy also welcomed 2019 mayoral runner-up and Waipareira Trust chief executive John Tamihere back to the race.

Tamihere has yet to respond to questions about whether he is running but someone close to him said they believed a comment had been mis-interpreted.

Molloy also said police had secured premises in downtown Federal St for a new city centre base, although police have previously said it was not a priority.

Police said in a statement they had begun assessing a Federal St office used by backroom staff as a possible patrol base for beat and prevention officers, but it would not have public access.

The restaurateur also renewed his attack on council-controlled-organisations, saying the economic and culture agency Auckland Unlimited had done nothing for the city.

Molloy suggested having an “ambassador” to roam the world seeking to bring major-participation events, such as the World Masters Games, to the city – which Auckland Unlimited’s predecessor brought to the city in 2017.

Molloy is the second of four candidates to appear in the business associations’ online forums, with businessman Wayne Brown up first on May 5. Viv Beck will appear at the forum on May 12.