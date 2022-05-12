Gore District Council overspends on consultants to 'plug the gaps' in its workforce

Gore District Council chief executive Stephen Parry said vacancies occurred when the labour market nationwide was tight. (File photo)

The Gore District Council is $250,000 over budget on its spending for consultants and contractors because of staff vacancies.

The council’s finances were discussed at a full council meeting this week, where chief financial officer Lornae Straith said the council had been ‘’plugging the gaps’’ with consultants.

A report to the council, says the council is $435,000 over budget for planning consultant fees, but that was partially offset by savings in the salary line for planning cost centre.

It is $250k over budget for consultants/contractors that had been used to cover staff vacancies across the council including IT manager, GIS Officer, management accountant and governance.

On Wednesday, council chief executive Stephen Parry said there had been 21 full-time staff vacancies at the council in the nine months to March 31.

The council has about 125 staff.

Seven vacancies were in corporate services (finance, IT and administration), six were in 3 Waters and roading, three in planning, two in visitor services and events, one in parks and reserves and two at the Gore Aquatic Centre.

The vacancies occurred when the labour market nationwide was tight, Parry said.

“As you can appreciate, it has been challenging to fill vacancies in the relatively short time frames enjoyed previously.

“Consequently, there were instances where the council engaged external providers,’’ he said.

“Some vacancies were senior positions requiring specialist skills. In some instances, the provider was secured via a competitive process, such as planning, where the council required long term support,’’ Parry said.

“Where short-term, skilled support was required quickly, the council would select a suitable contractor. This ensured timely support for staff and continued delivery of a level of service expected by our customers.’’

The council’s financial report also says council has spent $121,000 on additional legal fees, which Straith attributed to the Environment Court hearing over the proposed Longford Bridge, which the council lost.

The fees were predominantly in planning and employment, Parry said.